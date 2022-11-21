As the weather gets colder, our concern for outdoor colony cats grows.
These cats are on their own and often lack a safe, warm place to stay. It’s hard for them to get out of the elements and there is no place to hide from the cold winter winds.
There are many options available for you to help them this winter! Providing shelter will give kitties a warm, safe place to rest. The essential qualities of a feral cat shelter are to be well insulated, have minimal air space, and be waterproof. A smaller space is warmed easier with body heat if your shelter is not heated.
You can purchase a heated feral cat shelter on sites like Amazon or Chewy. These houses are intended for use outdoors and have a heating pad that you plug in.
They are insulated & weather-resistant. They usually offer two exits as escape routes from predators and include clear door flaps to protect from the elements.
On Amazon, they start at about $70 and go up.
You can easily make a shelter for very little cost in just a few hours. There are many different types of shelter, and all are appreciated by the kitties!
You can use a rubber tote or storage bin. You start by lining the inside with Styrofoam insulation, 1 inch thick (or more). You can glue the Styrofoam to the sides with silicone glue. Cut a doorway in the side toward the corner, not in the center of the tote. The doorway should be about 6 by 6 inches. Remember to leave at least 2-3 inches intact from the opening to the ground to prevent water from running in!
Cover the doorway with a flap made from vinyl or rubber. The flap needs to be sturdy, but light enough that the cats can go in and out easily.
Then stuff the shelter with straw. Use enough straw so kitties can burrow in to stay warm. You can also wrap the shelter in plastic to help protect it from wind and rain. If your shelter is light, make sure you weigh it down with a board or heavy rock so it can’t be blown away by the blustery winter winds.
You could also use an old cooler or large foam boxes that were used to ship foods.
You can make them out of wood or other materials. Even a regular cardboard box wrapped in heavy plastic drop cloth or contractor trash bags at least 3 mils thick will work in case of an emergency cold snap! Use duct tape to reinforce and seal the seams of the box.
Any shelter you provide will be greatly appreciated by the kitties!
To offer additional comfort and warmth, you could line the interior walls with a Mylar thermal blanket. Mylar is a thin material that traps body heat and reflects it back. The blankets are very inexpensive and are often found in emergency survival kits.
You can find them on Amazon for as little as $3.49 for an 82 by 54-inch sheet. You can cut to fit and then attach the sheets using non-toxic glue or freezer tape.
Make sure all corners are secure so the cats won’t be tempted to chew on the material.
Blankets, no. Hay, no. Straw, yes!
Always use straw in your shelters. Blankets are not warm and cozy in this case. Blankets or towels can absorb moisture just from the air. When a blanket gets damp, it will stay damp. This will make kitties even colder if they try to use it.
Also use straw, not hay. Straw is the best bedding for shelters because it dries very quickly and won’t retain moisture. Hay will retain moisture and can become moldy.
If you don’t have access to straw, shredded newspaper will also work. Make sure it is fluffy. Do not use folded newspaper as that will hold moisture.
The placement of your shelter is very important! Place your shelter somewhere away from people so that kitties will not feel threatened. Put them in a place where your kitties already hang out, like your feeding station. This will keep them near the food, too, so they won’t need to travel far in bad or cold weather.
If water or flooding is a concern, place the shelter on a pallet or on bricks to lift it off the ground. Make sure it’s not wobbly, though!
Also, make sure to place your shelter in an area that is protected from the wind.
For more ideas on how to provide and care for your feral colony cats, visit www.alleycatallies.org
Cheryl Christensen is executive director of Desert Cat Rescue.