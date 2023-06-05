Considerations when securing a pet sitter
Welcoming a pet of any kind into a home can be a lesson in love as well as one in responsibility. Pet owners must take various steps to ensure the safety and well-being of a companion animal, and that includes providing for that animal while on vacation.

How long pets can remain at home alone depends on the pet, its age and its overall health. For example, an aquarium full of fish may be able to thrive for a week with the assistance of an automatic feeder. Dogs, however, will need daily bathroom breaks and feedings, says the Animal Humane Society. Adult dogs may be able to "hold it" for 10 to 12 hours, but young puppies and elderly dogs likely need more frequent breaks outside.

