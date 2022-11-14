Hi! I am Crystal Cat! I am the sweetest cat ever! I spent most of my life outside depending on the kindness of strangers to survive. A kind person who had been feeding me for years called Desert Cat Rescue when she decided to move away. I was so happy when Desert Cat Rescue took me in! I just love being a house cat! It's just wonderful! I have food, water, shelter and cozy beds to sleep in! I would like to find a nice family to live with. One that will love me, care for me and give me lots of treats and pets. I do fine with other cats. I am OK with nice dogs, but I am a bit cautious because many of the dogs I met outside weren't very nice to me. I am both FeLV/FIV positive most likely because I spent so much of my time as an outside cat. If you have other cats, they will need to be vaccinated as FeLV (feline leukemia) can be contagious.
My adoption fee is $55.
If you’d like to meet Crystal Cat, please call or email us!
FIV information: Did you know that cats with FIV can live long, healthy lives, with other non-infected cats? The disease is only passed through deep, blood-drawing bite wounds, and NOT through casual play, or sharing the water bowl or litter box.
FeLV information: Feline leukemia virus (FeLV) is one of the most common infectious diseases in cats, affecting between 2 percent and 3 percent of all cats in the United States. Feline leukemia is a disease that only affects cats — it cannot be transmitted to people, dogs or other animals.