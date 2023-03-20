BIO: Hi! I'm Kiwi! I am one of the sweetest kitties you'll ever meet. I came to the rescue from a harsh situation. I came with eight other kitties. We were very lucky to get to come to the rescue as we had been mistreated in our previous home. Even though we had some tough times, we were still just the best cats. That's what everyone tells me. I love pets and hugs and attention. I will follow you around because I love you. I will also sit quietly and just enjoy your company sometimes. I like to play with my siblings. I have not been around dogs and would prefer a home without any or at least plan for very slow introductions. I promise I will be the most perfect, loving cat you have ever met.
P.S. I really love my sister Pomegranate. If you want to adopt both of us, you can get $25 off the adoption fee for adopting a friend!
The adoption fee is $210.
If you are interested in adopting, please call or email us!
All adoption protocols and procedures apply.
