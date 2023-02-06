BIO: Meet Miracle! She was found by a good Samaritan in a rural area of San Carlos-Bylas. She was picked up by Geronimo Animal Rescue Team from San Carlos and taken to Desert Cross Veterinary Hospital in Thatcher. Sadly, Miracle had about half of her back leg chewed off. We do not know what caused the injury. The vet surmised she had been out there for at least two days, but less than a week. She is very lucky to be alive!
We were called upon to offer rescue assistance and we took Miracle under our wing. We sponsored her veterinary care and her back leg was amputated at Desert Cross Veterinary Hospital. The Desert Cross team did an amazing job on the surgery! Miracle had no complications and looks amazing!
Miracle is well on her way to recovery now and had her stitches out last week! This tiny little girl wants to give headbutts, purr and be held. She's really figuring out this tripod thing! You'd be surprised at how well she gets around!
Miracle needs a very special home and family. One that will dedicate themselves to her and help her forget all of the awful things in her past. She needs a family that is ready to make a lifetime commitment. She is the most precious little girl and has nothing but love to give to her people. She just wants your time and attention and she'll give you all the love she has in return!
Her adoption fee is $255.
If you’d like to meet Miracle, please call or email us!