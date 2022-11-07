Desert Cat Rescue recognized as top non-profit

Desert Cat Rescue & Sanctuary of Arizona recently was named a “2022 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading website for community recommendations of charities and non-profits.
Desert Cat Rescue & Sanctuary of Arizona provides many community service programs in addition to their cat adoption program, providing services to both pet owners and the pets they love.
“We are honored to be named a 2022 Top-Rated Nonprofit,” said Cheryl Christensen, executive director of Desert Cat Rescue. “We are proud of our accomplishments this year, including establishing our newest program, The Desert Cat Rescue Pet Stop; a pet food pantry in partnership with St. Vincent de Paul, in Safford, with grant funding provided by the United Way of Graham & Greenlee County!”
The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the rating and number of reviews that Desert Cat Rescue & Sanctuary of Arizona received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients.
Christensen said Desert Cat Rescue & Sanctuary of Arizona is grateful for all of the people that took their time to leave reviews and made this award possible.
“Desert Cat Rescue & Sanctuary of Arizona is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with Desert Cat Rescue & Sanctuary of Arizona.
GreatNonprofits is the largest donation website for non-profits and where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.6 million charities and non-profits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for non-profits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities — as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid.