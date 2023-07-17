Dogs can be vulnerable to sunburn, too
PHOTO METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

Human beings are accustomed to taking certain measures to protect themselves when spending time in the sun. Applying and reapplying sunscreen, avoiding the outdoors during certain times of the day and drinking plenty of water while outside are just a few of the ways people can safely soak up summer sun.

But what about dogs? Should dog owners be equally protective of their four-legged friends before letting them run around in the backyard or fraternize with fellow canines at the nearest dog park?

Tags

Load comments