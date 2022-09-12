Expert tips for welcoming a kitten
PHOTO GETTY IMAGES

Fostering kittens and cats has risen in popularity during these unprecedented times, and many pet lovers are becoming fosters to help overcrowded animal shelters. Fostering a kitten can be a fun and exciting time, but it may also come with a learning curve.

Among the 43 percent of respondents to a Royal Canin survey, who have fostered a pet, six in 10 have "foster failed" and permanently adopted the pet they were fostering. Most pet owners who responded also agree the first year of pet ownership is the most important, but 64 percent believe it is the most difficult, as well.

Tags

Load comments