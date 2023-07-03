Findings show that pet obesity is a growing, dangerous problem

No pet owner wants to envision a visit to their local veterinary office concluding with a discussion about their companion animal being on the cusp of serious health problems. However, a growing number of pet owners could soon be forced to confront that very scenario.
A recent survey from the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention uncovered some sobering truths about the state of pet health. In the 2022 "State of U.S. Pet Obesity" report, Ernie Ward, DVM, CVFT, the founder and president of APOP, noted that pet obesity rates in the United States have been steadily increasing over the last several decades. That's unfortunate, as Ward notes that a growing body of evidence has linked obesity in dogs and cats to a host of serious ailments and outcomes, including:
Skin and respiratory disorders
Renal dysfunction
Metabolic and endocrine disorders, such as diabetes
Orthopedic disease, such as osteoarthritis
Certain types of cancer
Decreased life expectancy
So how high are obesity rates among cats and gos? According to the APOP report, 61 percent of evaluated cats were classified as overweight or obese by their veterinary professional. Among that total, one in three cats was classified as obese in 2022.
Cats' canine counterparts are not faring much better. The APOP report indicates that 59 percent of dogs were classified as overweight or obese by their veterinary professionals. Though obesity rates among dogs are significantly lower compared to cats, the report still indicates that more than one in five dogs (22 percent) was classified as obese in 2022.
Another troubling finding to emerge in the APOP report is the misperception among pet owners regarding their animals' condition. The report indicates that roughly one-third of pet owners whose animals were classified as overweight or obese classified their pet's weight as "normal," "ideal" or, perhaps most surprisingly, "thin." Those characterizations were submitted prior to pet owners' being informed of their pets' assessments, which underscores how small a grasp pet owners may have regarding their pets' physical condition. Recognition of what defines a healthy weight for pets and knowledge of how to help pets achieve that weight can ensure a healthier future for millions of pets. Pet owners are urged to speak with their veterinarians to develop a plan that ensures the long-term health of their companion animals.