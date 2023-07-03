Findings show that pet obesity is a growing, dangerous problem
PHOTO TUFTS UNIVERSITY

No pet owner wants to envision a visit to their local veterinary office concluding with a discussion about their companion animal being on the cusp of serious health problems. However, a growing number of pet owners could soon be forced to confront that very scenario.

A recent survey from the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention uncovered some sobering truths about the state of pet health. In the 2022 "State of U.S. Pet Obesity" report, Ernie Ward, DVM, CVFT, the founder and president of APOP, noted that pet obesity rates in the United States have been steadily increasing over the last several decades. That's unfortunate, as Ward notes that a growing body of evidence has linked obesity in dogs and cats to a host of serious ailments and outcomes, including:

