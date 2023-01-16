People choose pets for various reasons, including the size or appearance of an animal or even a natural affinity for a certain type or breed. Cats and dogs are wildly popular pets, and many households even have both.
When it comes to selecting a breed of kitty or pup, certain options seem to be more popular than others. Acrosss the globe, these breeds of canine and feline have recently been listed as top breeds, courtesy of The Cat FancierÕs Association and Highland K-9 Training.
Dogs
1. Bulldog: Most popular in the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico and Serbia, this muscular, medium-sized dog once was bred for fighting. Selective breeding has transformed bulldogs into calmer, more loveable companion animals.
2. German shepherd: The German shepherd's popularity shows no signs of waning. It's the third-most registered breed in the United States, and its high trainability, speed, agility and other traits make it a popular family pet.
3. Labrador retriever: Whether they're chocolate, black or yellow, labs have been loved for decades. Canadians, Americans and people from all over flock to the affectionate Labs. Originally called the St. John's Water Dog, Labs originated in Newfoundland, but have since loved their ways into homes across the globe.
Cats
1. Ragdoll: This longhaired cat with a soft, plush coat has gained popularity in recent years. It was recognized as an official breed in 1998, and its mellow disposition and bright blue eyes have made it a favorite.
2. Maine coon: This is the largest of all pedigree cat breeds, and is considered the gentle giant of the feline world. Shaggy-coated and attractive, these cats are quite popular around the world.
3. Exotic: The Exotic was developed as a more easily maintained alternative to the Persian (also a top breed). A short, dense coat with a variety of patterns has inspired the admiration of cat lovers across the globe.