People choose pets for various reasons, including the size or appearance of an animal or even a natural affinity for a certain type or breed. Cats and dogs are wildly popular pets, and many households even have both.

When it comes to selecting a breed of kitty or pup, certain options seem to be more popular than others. Acrosss the globe, these breeds of canine and feline have recently been listed as top breeds, courtesy of The Cat FancierÕs Association and Highland K-9 Training.

Tags

Load comments