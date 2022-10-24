Graham County Dog of the Week Oct 24, 2022 Oct 24, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NAME: LeonAGE: 1 year oldSEX: MaleCOLOR: Brown with white pawsBREED: Mixed*Leon was brought in after running on the highway and the owner never claimed him. Leon is very sweet and loves attention. He is shy at first but warms up quickly. The adoption fee for Leon is $95..ALL ADOPTIONS INCLUDE• Spay/neuter• Rabies vaccinationGraham County Animal Control300 W. Old Country Club RoadSafford, AZ 85546Business hours• M-F 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.• Closed holidays*Graham County Animal Control does not certify or verify the purity or exact breed of any of the dogs up for adoption. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Brutus Adoption Zoology Animal Graham County Pet Fee Male Ilsa Roscoe Purity Breed Spock Daisy Dog Brownie Rose Damian Rudy Mindy Telecommunications Arthur Linguistics Veterinary Science Leon Neuter Load comments Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. EACourier Newspaper E-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Copper Era Newspaper E-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Wednesdays. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists