Graham County Dog of the Week

NAME: ArthurAGE: 1-2 years oldSEX: MaleCOLOR: BlackBREED: Pit bull-Lab mix*Arthur came in on Sept. 20 as a stray. Arthur is very sweet to people and loves attention. It is not known how Arthur is around other animals.If you would like to meet Arthur, please come see him. The adoption fee for Arthur is $95..ALL ADOPTIONS INCLUDE• Spay/neuter• Rabies vaccinationGraham County Animal Control300 W. Old Country Club RoadSafford, AZ 85546Business hours• M-F 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.• Closed holidays*Graham County Animal Control does not certify or verify the purity or exact breed of any of the dogs up for adoption.