Household items that can poison pets
PHOTO METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

Homes are filled with many items that are relatively harmless to people but can be quite dangerous to pets if ingested or inhaled.

Much in the way new parents must baby-proof a home to keep youngsters safe, the same level of concern should be applied to assessing the home, garage and yard for potential pet hazards.

Tags

Did You Know?

Pets are curious beings that want to explore their environments. That includes places around the house that they do not realize may cause them harm.

According to the electric component manufacturer Sewell, electrical hazards exist inside the home that can compromise the health of pets. Exposed cords can attract pets' attention, and they may gnaw or pull on wires causing shocks or even fires. Therefore, wires can be tied together and placed inside of covers or PVC pipe to minimize their allure.

Pets may become curious about electrical sockets and poke their noses and paws into them. Using electrical socket covers can help prevent this danger.

Any exposed wires in a home are accidents waiting to happen to pets and people alike. Electrical issues should be repaired as soon as possible. Electrocution is a very real risk for pets, and pet-proofing is a necessary step pet owners should take.

Load comments