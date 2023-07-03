How to get house cats some exercise
Cats make beloved pets for any number of reasons. Many pet owners love their cats for their quirky personalities, while others like the companionship of an animal that does not require the same level of hands-on attention as a dog.

In a testament to the love pet owners have for their cats, many would do anything to keep them safe, happy and healthy. Cat health can be easy to take for granted, as felines are generally quiet and many prefer to spend ample time alone. However, pet owners must take an active role in the health of their cats, and that includes ensuring the felines get enough exercise. The United Kingdom-based People's Dispensary for Sick Animals notes that cats that stay fit and remain active are less likely to become obese and develop diabetes and arthritis.

