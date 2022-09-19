How to keep pets from causing home fires

Extinguishing flames in fireplaces when pets are in the room can reduce the risk of home fires.

Pets can be excitable. Though dogs anxious to get outdoors and play with their owners may be the first image of excited pets to come to mind, cats also can be compelled to move quickly when they hear sudden, loud noises or if they're startled by visitors.

Excited pets can pose a safety hazard in homes where open flames are commonplace. In fact, the National Fire Protection Association estimates that around 1,000 home fires each year are started by pets. Pet owners can implement strategies recommended by the American Kennel Club and ADT Security Services to reduce the risk of fire in their homes.

Tags

Load comments