How to prevent Lyme disease in dogs
Lyme disease is a bacterial illness often spread through the bite of the black-legged tick. A bacterium known as borrelia burgdorferi is carried inside a tick and can be transmitted from the tick's saliva into the bloodstream of an animal host, whether that host be a person, pet or wild animal.

Though it is often transmitted to humans, Lyme disease is less common in dogs, even after they've been bitten by an infected tick. A report published in the Journal of Veterinary Medicine found Lyme disease causes clinical symptoms in only 5 percent of dogs who are affected with the disease. Lameness, joint swelling, arthritis, depression, weight loss, and other appetite issues are noted as the most common symptoms.

