How to prevent Lyme disease in dogs

Lyme disease is a bacterial illness often spread through the bite of the black-legged tick. A bacterium known as borrelia burgdorferi is carried inside a tick and can be transmitted from the tick's saliva into the bloodstream of an animal host, whether that host be a person, pet or wild animal.
Though it is often transmitted to humans, Lyme disease is less common in dogs, even after they've been bitten by an infected tick. A report published in the Journal of Veterinary Medicine found Lyme disease causes clinical symptoms in only 5 percent of dogs who are affected with the disease. Lameness, joint swelling, arthritis, depression, weight loss, and other appetite issues are noted as the most common symptoms.
No matter how large or small the risk for dogs acquiring Lyme disease may be, pet owners can employ various measures to prevent the illness from affecting their companion animals.
Use a tick preventative.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that pet owners should speak with their veterinarians about the best tick prevention products for their dogs. Most are broken down into two classes: topical and oral. Topical tick preventatives are liquids placed on the skin or chemicals embedded in special collars. Oral medications are consumed and absorbed by the pet. There are pros and cons to both types, which warrants an honest discussion with a pet professional.
Stick to trails.
When walking dogs, keep to clearly identified and cleared trails and try to avoid tick-infested spots. Ticks are found in sandy, wooded and grassy areas. They find their way onto animals by detecting approaching motion and then crawling or dropping on to people or animals. Also, keep home yards mowed to cut down on tall grasses where ticks can hide.
Physically remove ticks.
Inspect dogs when they come inside from the yard or after walks in parks and elsewhere. Remove any ticks that you can find. Some may be quite small and hard to detect. Carefully remove embedded ticks to keep the tickÕs mouth parts intact.
Vaccinate against Lyme disease.
Veterinarians offer Lyme disease vaccinations for dogs that are administered yearly. Should an infected tick bite the dog, a vaccinated animal will be less likely to contract Lyme disease. VCA Animal Hospitals says vaccination is recommended for pets who live in endemic areas or travel to areas where Lyme disease is prevalent.
Schedule wellness visits that include Lyme testing.
Annual vaccines are necessary to maintain immunity to Lyme disease. Vets often will conduct blood tests to check for the presence of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses during wellness visits. Should Lyme disease be present, an antibiotic, typically doxycycline, will be prescribed.
Lyme disease affects all types of animals. To keep dogs safe, pet owners can embrace a mix of preventative measures, including physical inspection, lifestyle changes and vaccination.