How to recognize signs of animal abuse
PHOTO METRO CREATIVE CONNECTON

Animal cruelty can affect any animal in any location. Some of the signs of animal abuse are readily apparent, but much of the time they can be so subtle that they're very difficult to spot. Furthermore, animal cruelty may be intentional, or some people may not be aware of the harm they are inflicting.

Animal abusers are unlikely to turn themselves in, and animals cannot advocate for themselves. So it is up to observant individuals to report situations in which animal abuse may be occurring. The following are some warning signs of animal abuse.

Tags

Load comments