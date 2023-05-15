How to recognize signs of animal abuse

Animal cruelty can affect any animal in any location. Some of the signs of animal abuse are readily apparent, but much of the time they can be so subtle that they're very difficult to spot. Furthermore, animal cruelty may be intentional, or some people may not be aware of the harm they are inflicting.
Animal abusers are unlikely to turn themselves in, and animals cannot advocate for themselves. So it is up to observant individuals to report situations in which animal abuse may be occurring. The following are some warning signs of animal abuse.
Scars or wounds, particularly around the ears: Dogs that are being used in fighting scenarios may have tears or holes in their ears. Some have docked ears, though this is not necessarily a sign of abuse or fighting. Other bite marks or scars on the body may indicate frequent fighting.
Strong aromas of waste: If the smell of feces or ammonia are strong, it may indicate neglect of animals due to a lack of sanitary conditions. Sometimes an overwhelming smell of animal waste is a sign of a hoarding situation.
Behavioral clues from the animal: If the pet seems unusually submissive, shies away from human touch or flinches, it could be that the animal is being struck or otherwise abused. Some animals who are abused will act out with unusual aggression, attempting to bite or scratch when petted.
Poor appearance: Many times a case of abuse or neglect is discovered when someone sees an animal who looks to be in a bad way. This may be a very skinny, malnourished appearance or obvious wounds or injuries that go untreated. Additional signs include lack of grooming, matted fur, long nails, and symptoms of flea infestation.
Lack of food or water: Another sign observers may notice is animals being confined or tied up without ready access to food or water.
Signs of overcrowding: Some people think they are doing the right thing by opening their homes to numerous pets, only to discover they don't have the room nor the means to care for so many animals. Hoarding situations can get out of control. Sometimes overcrowding occurs among unscrupulous breeders looking to make money.
Anyone can report a suspected case of animal cruelty to a local law enforcement agency, humane society or animal control organization. It is better to be wrong than to let an animal continue to suffer abuse.