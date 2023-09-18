Golden retriever dog puppy playing with toy

Chewing is an instinctive behavior in puppies, but it can be moderated.

The bloodshed was everywhere.

It was all over my house, my parent’s house, my neighbors’ houses and splattered at any location in which anyone dared to pet my 9-week-old bundle of joy, Thurber the yellow Labrador.

Dental control - puppy - Jack Russell Terrier 5,5 weeks old

Puppies, like humans, are born without teeth, but by the time they are 2 to 4 weeks old, they start growing “deciduous teeth” — the sharpest blades known to mankind.
Cheerful puppy Jack Russell terrier playfully biting the fingers of its owner.

Puppies may not intend to harm, but those sharp teeth can hurt.

Tags

Load comments