Dogs are faithful companions that can bring joy to the lives of many people. There are a number of breeds to consider when individuals and families decide to welcome a dog into their homes. In fact, people may be attracted to certain breeds due to their appearances or behavioral traits. For example, Golden retrievers are one of the most popular family dogs for good reason, as they are patient and more easily trained than other breeds.
It's important to note that breed traits do not end with disposition. A dog's breed could affect its health. Certain breeds are predisposed to genetic conditions. The following are some examples, courtesy of Healthline, CBS News, Pet Wellbeing, and VetInfo.
Labrador retriever
These energetic and playful pups also are great picks for family dogs. Under-exercised Labs are prone to weight gain and increased risk of joint diseases due to obesity, including hip and elbow dysplasia.
Siberian husky
Huskies are beautiful animals with fluffy tails and double coats. Their gazes can be captivating, as blue eyes are common with the breed. Huskies may be at risk for autoimmune skin disorders.
Great Dane
A Great Dane is among the tallest breeds. The large size of the animal means it has a shorter life expectancy than smaller dogs. Furthermore, large dogs like Great Danes and Saint Bernards are vulnerable to a condition called "bloat." When a dog is suffering from bloat, liquid and gases become trapped in its stomach, making it swell and twist, essentially suffocating its internal organs.
German shepherd
A highly intelligent working breed, these dogs are prone to hereditary hip dysplasia, as well as degenerative myelopathy. The second condition is an untreatable disease that results in progressive paralysis.
Lhasa Apso
This shaggy breed requires eye care to remain in good health. Tearing is nearly constant and must be carefully cleaned away.
Bulldog
The bulldog as well as other breeds with short and pushed-in snouts, such as pugs and boxers, can experience respiratory problems if they are overheated.
Yorkshire terrier
These pint-sized pups are big on personality. They tend to have digestive issues, so extra caution may be necessary when choosing their foods.
Cocker spaniel
This spunky breed with a long, flowing coat is at risk for eye diseases, such as cataracts and glaucoma. Heart disease and kidney disease also are concerns.
Prospective pet parents should get to know diseases specific to certain breeds so they know what to expect when bringing a new dog into their homes.