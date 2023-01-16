Siberian husky

While Siberian huskies are known for their thick coats and blue eyes, they are also susceptible to autoimmune skin disorders.

 PHOTO METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

Dogs are faithful companions that can bring joy to the lives of many people. There are a number of breeds to consider when individuals and families decide to welcome a dog into their homes. In fact, people may be attracted to certain breeds due to their appearances or behavioral traits. For example, Golden retrievers are one of the most popular family dogs for good reason, as they are patient and more easily trained than other breeds.

It's important to note that breed traits do not end with disposition. A dog's breed could affect its health. Certain breeds are predisposed to genetic conditions. The following are some examples, courtesy of Healthline, CBS News, Pet Wellbeing, and VetInfo.

Tags

Load comments