Animals deserve their best lives possible, but being given as a gift can make that outcome unlikely.
Pets are not good gifts. They are certainly not good holiday gifts when everyone is already under so much stress and pressure to get everything done for the season — shopping, cooking, planning parties and having company. It is definitely not the best time to bring in a new puppy that will need a lot of attention and training or a cat that will be very happy to help you with your holiday baking — especially when it wasn’t your decision to do so.
Caring for a pet is an enormous responsibility. Pets should never be given carelessly as a gift. Pets are a lifelong commitment, often up to 20 years. If you are getting a cat or dog as a gift for your child, make sure you are willing to take on the responsibilities yourself when the child doesn’t. The animal shelters are filled beyond capacity with homeless animals, many of which were family pets and often because the child was not responsible for the pet’s care or they lost interest in the pet. With no training or supervision, pets become a nuisance all because the child is not mature enough for that responsibility in the first place.
Pets can also be very costly in the way of cat food, dog food, toys & supplies, not to mention medical needs. When you give a pet as a gift, you commit the recipient to these costs. Do you know their financial status? Are you sure they can afford a new pet? When you adopt from a rescue, the veterinary services have already been provided. That is why there is an adoption fee to help them cover these costs. If you get a free pet off Facebook or in the parking lot, there is a very good chance that none of the veterinary needs have been provided. Something as simple as the lack of vaccinations can allow that new pet to become seriously ill and rack up medical costs in a hurry.
If you are giving the pet as a gift, there is a good chance that the recipient did not want a pet. Often well-meaning people gift a pet to someone that has recently lost a pet without asking. Most likely, someone that has lost a pet is not ready for a new pet yet. They need time to grieve. Losing a pet is very difficult. You should never get a pet for someone as a replacement. They will make that decision when they are ready.
One of the first questions we ask on our adoption application for every adoption is, “Is this cat a gift?” If the potential pet parent states “yes,” we do not adopt to them. We ask them to bring the gift recipient in to meet the cat and make that decision for themselves. You can always get a gift certificate for that person. Wrap it with a food dish or pet bed and put it under the tree.
Go ahead & get Aunt Emma that fruit cake and Uncle Bob those driving gloves. Those can be easily thrown out, exchanged or re-gifted if they do not want them.
A living being deserves better than to be imposed on a family that did not want a pet. That will never turn out well for the pet, and it’s our responsibility to do better.
Cheryl Christensen is executive director of Desert Cat Rescue.