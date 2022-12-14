The cat is sitting in a box
ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

Animals deserve their best lives possible, but being given as a gift can make that outcome unlikely.

Pets are not good gifts. They are certainly not good holiday gifts when everyone is already under so much stress and pressure to get everything done for the season — shopping, cooking, planning parties and having company. It is definitely not the best time to bring in a new puppy that will need a lot of attention and training or a cat that will be very happy to help you with your holiday baking — especially when it wasn’t your decision to do so.

