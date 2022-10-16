The words we use every day have a big impact on those around us — some more than others.
Using the wrong words in the animal rescue world can mean the difference between life and death — literally. People often call the rescue for help with feral cats. Through conversation, we often learn that the kitty is a friendly cat. Maybe a bit shy, possibly dumped or abandoned by the previous owners. These kitties allow pets or interaction, even though they may be a bit frightened.
These cats are “stray cats,” not feral. They are mostly friendly cats that have found themselves in unfortunate circumstances without a home or owner to care for them. Some may have been on their own for a while.
A feral cat is an unowned, untamed cat that lives outdoors and completely avoids contact with humans. It will not allow you to get very close and does not allow you to touch or pet it. Feral cats usually remain hidden until there are no people around. Feral cats often live in colonies and may have colony caretakers that provide daily food and water for them.
Many rescues are not able to take in feral cats, because they are not considered adoptable. Some rescues, including Desert Cat Rescue, cannot take in feral cats, because we are a “foster-based” rescue. Kitties that come to us have to be able to be placed into a foster home, often with families, children and/or other pets.
People will occasionally catch or trap community cats (stray and feral) and take them to animal control facilities. If a scared stray cat is labeled as a feral, it is likely to be unnecessarily euthanized. Sadly, feral cats are the first euthanized at most animal control facilities because there is little hope that someone will adopt them. Often a stray cat just needs some time to acclimate and get used to its surroundings, but it may not get that chance if mislabeled.
Feral cats can be trapped, neutered and returned (TNR) and live healthy, happy lives in their community without reproducing. This also prevents other unspayed or neutered cats from moving in which will eventually prevent the problems of spraying, fighting and yowling. For more information on TNR, visit www.alleycatallies.org.
Occasionally, feral cats may be placed in barn programs, if available in your area. In a barn program, cats are acclimated to a new barn/ranch area where they work to control rodent populations and serve as exterminators for other unwelcome visitors like scorpions and snakes.
Take the time to get to know your outdoor kitties before you take action, whether you call on a rescue or an animal control facility. Be knowledgeable in the words you use when requesting help to ensure the kitty gets the best chance at a better life.
Desert Cat Rescue is seeking community members interested in joining our TNR team! If you are interested in assisting with TNR in Safford, Thatcher, Pima or Solomon, please email us at desertcatrescue@gmail.com
Cheryl Christensen is the director of Desert Cat Rescue.