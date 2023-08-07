Prevent pets from wandering
Wandering is a common complaint among pet parents. The urge to wander is inherent to many animals. Cats, dogs and animals in the wild naturally wander to claim new territory, find greater comfort and even seek out mates. However, companion animals that wander can land themselves in hot water. Some may scuffle with feral animals, while others may be permanently lost or suffer severe injuries.

In 2012, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals surveyed 1,015 households that had cared for a dog or cat within the past five years. Fifteen percent of participants had lost a dog or cat in the past five years. Pet owners can employ various strategies to keep their pets safe at home.

