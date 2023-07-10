Signs of osteoarthritis in dogs
PHOTO METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

Canines can feel the effects of osteoarthritis, just like their human companions. In fact, OA is a common ailment found in older dogs as well as some larger breeds that are genetically prone to developing arthritis, according to Old Farm Veterinary Hospital in Maryland.

OA is a degenerative joint disease characterized by progressively worsening inflammation of the joints caused by the deterioration of cartilage. While there is no cure for OA, identifying the condition as early as possible can improve the quality of a dog's life and keep the animal active for a longer period of time. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to detect OA in dogs in its early stages. Here are some signs of OA, courtesy of VCA Animal Hospitals and the American Kennel Club.

Load comments