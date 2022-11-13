Not all animal shelters are alike.
Many people do not realize there is a huge difference between an animal rescue/shelter/non-profit and an animal control facility/municipal shelter. While both work with animals, they provide very different services. For the purpose of this article, I will be referring to facilities providing services to companion animals like dogs and cats.
Pet rescues
Per Wikipedia, in the U.S., there are three classifications for pet rescue:
1. A municipal shelter is a facility that houses stray and abandoned animals, as well as animals that people can no longer care for, on behalf of local governments.
2. A no-kill shelter is a usually private organization whose policies include the specification that no healthy, pet-worthy animal be euthanized.
3. Not-for-profit rescue organizations typically operate through a network of volunteer foster homes. These rescue organizations are also committed to a no-kill policy.
An animal rescue/shelter/non-profit organization dedicates its entire existence to rescuing & helping animals.
Some focus on dogs, some on cats and some on both. They help animals in need whether they are lost, stray, abandoned or just plain unwanted. They take them into a facility or volunteer foster homes where the animal receives loving care from staff or a family. They are given proper nutrition and medical care. When ready, the animals are put up for adoption and find forever families.
A rescue group is funded mainly by donations and most of the “staff” are volunteers. An animal rescue group is not required to take your pets but they will take them as space and funding allow. All donations to a 501(c)3 non-profit Animal Rescue are tax deductible.
Animal control (aka "the pound")
Per Wikipedia, “An animal control service or animal control agency is an entity charged with responding to requests for help with animals ranging from wild animals, dangerous animals, or animals in distress. An individual who works for such an entity was once known as a dog catcher, but is generally now called an animal control officer, and may be an employee or a contractor — commonly employed by a municipality, county, shire or other subnational government area.”
Most cities or towns are required by law to provide some type of animal control service. Most animal control facilities are funded exclusively by tax dollars and most are required by law to take in all stray dogs regardless of temperament, health, etc. Many also voluntarily offer services for cats or other animals, but they are not required by law to do so. Because animal control facilities are required to take in any and all stray dogs, they can run out of shelter space fast if there is no outlet for the animals, such as adoptions or transfer to an animal rescue organization.
Arizona law (A.R.S, § 11-1013) requires that "each stray dog or any cat impounded and not eligible for a sterilization program shall be kept and maintained at the county pound for a minimum of 72 hours or one 120 hours for an animal that is impounded with a microchip or wearing a license or any other discernible form of owner identification, unless claimed or surrendered by its owner."
Unless claimed or surrendered by its owner. They are not required to hold an owner surrender for any length of time as these pets are no longer wanted. Owner surrenders are often euthanized first (sometimes upon intake) to ensure room for incoming stray dogs that they are required by law to take.
It is important that community members keep these differences in mind when they need to re-home a pet.
Will animal control take the pet? Yes, they will. Is that going to have a happy ending for your pet? Maybe, maybe not. Are you willing to take that chance? I hope not.
Take the time to research animal rescues and place your pet with a good, reputable rescue. It will take some work on your part and you may need to drive your pet to the rescue location or arrange a ride. You might have to wait a few weeks until they have an opening. Plan ahead. You didn’t just find out you needed to move yesterday.
Be proactive. Take responsibility for the well-being of your pet. Your pet trusts you and loves you unconditionally. It depends on you to care enough to ensure it lives a good, long life. You owe it to your pets to make sure they have the chance to live a good, long life by putting forth a little time and effort to find proper placement for them.
Cheryl Christensen is the executive director of Desert Cat Rescue.