Avoid the temptation to adopt kittens out too young. Ideally they should stay with their mothers until they are 12 to 14 weeks old.

There is a common question that is often in debate. What age can I give away my kittens?

Many people demand to adopt kittens at 6 weeks of age because they want them as young as possible to attach to them and be part of the family. Owners want to give them away as soon as they start eating soft foods and trying to drink from a dish because they don’t want the inconvenience of having them in the home.

This injured kitten was dyed and used as training bait for fighting dogs.
Be wary of persons seeking to adopt entire litters of kittens. 

