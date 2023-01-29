There is a common question that is often in debate. What age can I give away my kittens?
Many people demand to adopt kittens at 6 weeks of age because they want them as young as possible to attach to them and be part of the family. Owners want to give them away as soon as they start eating soft foods and trying to drink from a dish because they don’t want the inconvenience of having them in the home.
Kittens taken away from their mom too early become victims of unnecessary stresses that come from weaning too early. They can develop unwanted social behaviors because their mom didn’t have a chance to teach them yet.
Kittens need to stay with their mom until they are 12 weeks in age unless the momma has health issues or they are in a dangerous environment. They will be healthier physically and socially the longer you let them stay with their family.
Yes, they can eat and drink, but there is much more to it. A 6-week-old kitten may still need momma’s help to empty its bowels properly. Kittens need to stay with their family, so they don’t develop separation anxiety. You might think it’s cute to have a tiny kitten chasing you and meowing when you move away — its not. They can become destructive and/or excessively needy. They haven’t yet learned to play nice, leading to scratches and anger at your kitten that doesn’t know any better.
Ideally, kittens should stay with their momma until the are 12 to 14 weeks old. By this age, they will understand using a litterbox, be able to play on their own instead of needing their littermates, and have a fully developed immune system provided they have had appropriate vaccinations.
Also, as much as we don’t like to acknowledge it, kittens are used for all kinds of awful reasons. Many people out there have no respect for the life of a kitten. Kittens are painted different colors and used as dog-fighting bait. They are also used as snake food. Many snake owners will take “free to good home” kittens and use them as snake food because it is so convenient. Why should they purchase mice or other foods when people hand kittens out as fast as they can? Think about that next time you see kittens being handed out at your local Walmart or people trying to “adopt” whole litters of free kittens at a time.
If you cannot keep your kittens until an appropriate age, reach out to verified legitimate rescues. Not just a random person on Facebook who says they rescue animals. Do your research. Many rescues will put kittens in with others to continue the family experience for the last weeks before they can be readied for adoption. Rescues also encourage adopters to adopt two, so they can keep a friend with them, which helps minimize the stress of transitioning to a new home and family.
Remember to do your research if you need more clarification. Always act in the best interest of your kittens. Not in the interest of your personal convenience. Be responsible. You are the pet owner. They depend on you to do what is right for them to have their best lives.
If you need assistance to get your female cats spayed (or males neutered), you can request a discount spay/neuter voucher from Desert Cat Rescue and Sanctuary of Arizona. The request form is found on our website: www.desertcatrescue.org.