Tips to find the right dog trainer
PHOTO METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

Dogs add an entirely new component to the dynamic of a household. Whether a dog is being welcomed into the bustling home of a family or the more sedate environment of a singleton's apartment, the four-legged friend will soon acclimate to its new surroundings and become a beloved member of the family.

The transition from a pet-free home to one with a dog is not always smooth, especially if the dog exhibits certain behaviors. Chewing is a common behavior exhibited by dogs after they enter a new home that may alarm new dog owners. The ASPCA notes that it's normal for puppies and dogs to chew on objects as they explore the world. Some dogs may do so to alleviate pain stemming from incoming teeth, while others chew to keep their jaws strong.

Tags

Load comments