What dog owners should know about canine parvovirus

Dog owners routinely go to great lengths to ensure man's best friend is well taken care of. That readiness to do whatever it takes to make dogs happy is a testament to how much joy dogs bring to their owners' lives.
Many dogs may go their entire lives without a notable illness, but when a condition arises, owners take action quickly. That quickness can make the difference between life and death, but education about prevention is equally important. Such is the case with canine parvovirus, a potentially deadly virus that all dog owners should become familiar with.
What is canine parvovirus?
The American Veterinary Medical Association notes that canine parvovirus (CPV) is a highly contagious virus that affects the gastrointestinal tracts of dogs.
How is canine parvovirus spread?
Often referred to as "parvo," CPV is spread by direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with contaminated feces, environments or people. The AVMA reports that CPV can be transmitted from place to place on the hair or feet of dogs or through contact with contaminated objects, such as cages and shoes.
What signs indicate a dog might have canine parvovirus?
The College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University notes that various symptoms are indicative of the presence of CPV. Such symptoms include:
Lethargy
Depression
Loss or lack of appetite
As CPV progresses, the symptoms noted above may be followed by the sudden onset of a high fever, vomiting and diarrhea. The College of Veterinary Medicine notes that bloody diarrhea and/or vomiting could be indicative of a number of conditions, including CPV. The presence of any of these symptoms should be reported to a veterinarian immediately.
Can CPV be prevented?
The College of Veterinary Medicine strongly urges all pet owners to have their dogs vaccinated against CPV. Such vaccinations have helped to dramatically reduce instances of CPV, though that does not mean the virus does not still pose a threat to unvaccinated dogs, particularly puppies. In fact, the AVMA notes that puppies are highly susceptible to CPV infection because the natural immunity in their mothers' milk may wear off before the dogs' immune systems have matured enough to sufficiently combat infection. Puppies can become ill during the period when the immunity from mothers' milk has waned and they have yet to be vaccinated. Even vaccinated puppies can become ill if the immunity from mothers' milk has not worn off, as the AVMA suggests this might be because the immunity provided by the mothers' milk is interfering with the dog's response to vaccination. That does not mean puppy owners should delay vaccination. In fact, the AVMA urges puppy owners whose dogs have already been vaccinated against CPV to arrange for their animals to receive a second dose between 14 and 16 weeks of age. That second dose ensures adequate protection against CPV and serves as a safeguard just in case the immunity from mothers' milk interfered with the initial dose of vaccine.
Open dialogue with a veterinarian can help pet owners protect dogs against CPV as the dog ages. This is an essential component of CPV prevention, which also should entail prompt and proper disposal of waste to reduce the risk that dogs are contaminated with the virus.
Vaccination can help prevent infection with CPV, but pet owners should remain vigilant throughout their dogs' lives to safeguard them against this potentially deadly virus.