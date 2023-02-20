What to know about having a bird as a pet

Recognition of birds' unique traits and needs can help prospective bird owners understand what bird ownership will be like.

 METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

Pets make wonderful additions to a home and family. One of the best things about welcoming a new pet into a home is that no two pets are the same, which means pet owners will get an entirely unique experience each time they bring a new animal into their home.

Birds are among the most unique pets. Brightly colored feathers give pet birds their own distinctive look, but there's more to birds than just vivid plumage. Individuals considering adopting or purchasing a pet bird can consider these needs and character traits commonly associated with birds so they have a good idea of what to expect.

Tags

Load comments