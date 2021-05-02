Eastern Arizona College’s Fine Art Council periodically selects an outstanding student’s artwork to hang in President Todd Haynie’s office for a period of time before being displayed elsewhere on campus.
The latest Presidential Designee is Talana Hooper, who was born and raised in Central where she still resides with her husband Steve.
The oil painting temporarily on display is entitled, “Prairie Prayer.” It was painted by Hooper in 2019 and depicts a child praying by a covered wagon. It was inspired by the story of six-year-old Charlotte Clark, who had no shoes as her family journeyed west across the plains.
“Every night she prayed to have some shoes,” explained Hooper. “One day, she and her sister asked their mother to let them pick berries from a patch they spied along the trail. When they reached the berries, Charlotte found a pair of good sturdy shoes. She tried them on, and they fit perfectly! She ran back to her mother and told her that her prayers had been answered, and that Heavenly Father even knew her shoe size! The wagon master told the family that they needed to hang the shoes on the wagon for a week. If no one claimed them, they would be Charlotte’s. Of course, no one claimed them!”