Auditions for Eastern Arizona College’s spring musical, “Once Upon a Mattress,” will be held Jan. 25-27, and the community, ages 16 and up, is invited to join in.

Acting and music auditions are 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Jan 25, and 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Jan. 26.

Dance auditions are 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 26.

Callbacks are 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 27 in the EAC Choir Room (FA-111).

For the first night, performers should prepare a short song and a brief monologue, each about one minute. An accompanist and a CD player will be available, and their use is strongly suggested.

Dance auditions will be held on the second night; dress comfortably. This musical has a large amount of dance numbers and all interested in participating must attend.

A call-back list will be posted Jan. 27. Auditioning? Be prepared to commit to the rehearsal schedule.

The performance dates are March 30-April 2. For more information contact the director, EAC fine arts professor Chase Moore, at (928) 428-8467 or by e-mail at chase.moore@eac.edu.

Submitted by EAC

