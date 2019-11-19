Lest there be any misconception as to where I stand, I believe the Bible. It is my final authority. Approximately 6,000 years ago, God created everything we call the universe in six, literal, 24-hour days. He created it aged (dinosaurs, too), just as He created Adam as a man and not a child (Genesis 1; Hebrews 11:3). Death was unknown in this perfect universe until man sinned. The moment man sinned his body began to die. Sickness is a result of sin; it is not sin.
I have addressed addiction in past articles. Because the prototypical addiction is alcohol, please allow me to summarize previous statements without much explanation, using alcohol as an example (archived articles can be found on both the Eastern Arizona Courier and New Testament Baptist Church web sites).
Correct theology demands that we call or classify things exactly as Scripture does. The Bible makes a clear theological difference between sickness and sin. If alcoholism is a disease, there is no promise of hope or cure. Death proves that statement. But if drunkenness is a sin, God promises to forgive the sin and give victory over it. Calling sin what it is, is our only hope for help. Lists of diseases in Scripture never mention alcoholism. On the other hand, drunkenness is always defined as sin and found listed among other immoral acts of a sinful nature.
Now let’s get back to the difference between disease (something caused by sin) and sin itself.
We normally think of sin as simply doing or not doing something against God’s express will. And that certainly is sin, but sin reveals itself in another way, too. Sin overtakes (Galatians 6:1) and enslaves (John 8:34; Romans 7:15, 17). In fact, sin can look a lot like a disease (Isaiah 1:5-6). Man is responsible for allowing any manner of sin to reveal itself in our lives. Whether you want to admit it or not, our legal system agrees. A man who commits a crime while intoxicated is still guilty because of choices he made before he became drunk. There is no law against being sick.
So what is the practical difference between sin and sickness? Let me give you three:
Sin is the willful choice of man to serve another god — no one chooses to be sick. Sin violates the command, “Thou shalt have no other gods before me.” The sinner wants his way, some pleasure or some relief. The sinner doesn’t do what he does to glorify God or love his neighbor.
Sin leaves a wake of broken relationships and victims. Sickness does not normally tear relationships apart. In fact, many times it serves to bring people together and restore misguided emotions.
Sin is incompatible with spiritual growth. No one ever sensed God (the true God of heaven) in his or her anger, hatred, selfishness or foolish choices. If truth be told, the sinner probably stepped over many attempts by God to stop him or her from going down the path they were about to take. On the other hand, many people bound by disease are drawn closer to God and to an awareness of His presence in their life.
Do you have a question? You can contact Pastor MacDonald by writing to this paper or New Testament Baptist Church, 150 E. Trinity Acres, Safford, AZ 85546; e-mail: info@ntbcsafford.org.