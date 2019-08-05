Question: I cannot find the phrase “once saved, always saved” in the Bible. Why do you believe that?
Answer: You’re right. The phrase isn’t there, but the teaching is. I have answered this question in the past, but a member of my church recently sent me an article on the same subject. Perhaps the words of D.G. Miles McKee in his article “The Doctrine of Eternal Insecurity” will strike a chord.
“And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand” (John 10:28).
In spite of the above scripture, many preachers tell us that a man can be saved, yet finally lost. This is an immensely Christ-dishonoring teaching. Jesus declared that He gives His sheep eternal life, and they shall never perish (John 10:28). Yet, Gospel opponents teach that the eternal life Christ gives may actually be temporary.
So let me ask, was Christ lying when He promised the free gift of eternal life to His sheep (see Numbers 23:19)? Indeed, that’s what we must conclude if the “Doctrine of Eternal Insecurity” is valid.
These teachers make Christ a liar. According to them, a man may be justified, declared not guilty, and yet, at the end of time, be punished for his sins and perish. What crazy, confused concoction is this we have before our eyes?
According to this scheme, the repentant sinner may actually be damned. He is forgiven, but not really forgiven. The guilt of his iniquity has been removed, but he may yet be punished for it.
Silly, senseless, asinine and unscriptural.
Furthermore, according to this plan, a man can be born of God (born again), yet, depending on his behavior (or lack thereof), he can be unborn again. He can be given eternal life and yet be permanently damned. He can be loved of God, but by the time he arrives at the Judgment Throne, he may find out that God actually damns him.
These are awful lies to tell about the Lord Jesus. These fabrications portray a God whose love is both unstable and changeable. They tell us of a God who evidently does not know the end from the beginning. These misguided ones say that Christ can redeem a man, wash him with His blood, but yet lose him.
This doctrine portrays Christ, not as the Good Shepherd, but as the careless one who loses sheep (see John 10:14). He is the redeemer whose redemption does not redeem, the savior whose salvation does not save, the justifier whose justification does not justify and the reconciler whose reconciliation does not reconcile.
He is the Christ who shed His blood, but His shed blood does not guarantee anyone a secure passage to heaven. This Christ of the ´Eternal Insecurity´ devotees is a sad and sorry savior who can buy and pay for sinners but cannot guarantee that death and destruction will not rob Him of His purchase. This vile gospel is no gospel at all, for it declares a Christ who cannot and does not save to the uttermost (see Hebrews 7:25).
The Eternal Insecurity preacher should get honest and preach, “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and you may still be damned.” This, after all, is his message.
So let‘s restate the heinous “eternal insecurity” position. Its proponents tell us that some who were Christ´s sheep will ultimately perish. Christ, therefore, we must conclude, is an incompetent shepherd. Furthermore, if He loses any of His sheep, the prophetic word of Matthew 1:21 (that He shall save His people from their sins) has utterly failed. If Christ can lose a sheep, the Lord Jesus does not know what He is talking about (see John 18:9; 17:12). Christ can save all He likes, but these saved sinners may yet be damned and sent to Hell.
This “saved yet potentially lost” message is false. It is no message for the child of God to carry. It is a damnable gospel to proclaim.
And that’s the Gospel Truth.
Do you have a question? You can contact Pastor MacDonald by writing to this paper or New Testament Baptist Church, 150 E. Trinity Acres, Safford, AZ 85546; e-mail: info@ntbcsafford.org.