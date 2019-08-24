This is an interesting question and raises a number of issues that, prior to being asked, I had no idea even existed. The most recent information I found is a couple of years old and seems to conclude that at that time 40 percent of those asked in the United States believe in reincarnation. Of that number 34 percent claim to be Catholic and 29 percent claim to be protestant. Those numbers are staggering to me.
Before I begin using Scripture to answer this question may I ask you a question? Do you really believe the Bible, if you don’t? I mean, you cannot claim to be a follower of Jesus Christ and then disregard or discount what He has plainly taught in His Word. “Every man doing that which is right in his own eyes” is not the definition of godliness (Judges 17:6; 21:25).
Lets start by defining terms. Reincarnation is the belief that at the death of a person, their soul leaves their body for some varying period of time only to take up a different body at some point and be reborn on Earth. Why is that necessary? Those who believe in reincarnation — regardless of religion or denomination — say it is to allow pre-existent spirits to receive physical bodies and try again. They are working on eternal progression and ultimate ascension or arrival to “heaven.”
They claim that it gives a second (or third or fourth) chance to progress and that only seems fair as few people get it right the first time. Experiences of life, they claim, come gradually and perfection isn’t easy. But again this old-fashion, Bible-believing preacher is going to ask, does the Bible support that?
David, speaking of death, said, “. . . Who can tell whether God will be gracious to me, that the child may live? But now he is dead, wherefore should I fast? Can I bring him back again? I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me” (2 Samuel 12:22-23). Job agreed, once “there” we never come back, “Before I go whence I shall not return, even to the land of darkness and the shadow of death” (Job 10:21).
Jesus Himself confirms these sayings. In Luke chapter 16, the rich man dies and falls into torment while Lazarus is carried by angels into heaven. To the thief on the cross Jesus says, “This day thou shalt be with me in paradise.”
Paul states that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord (2 Corinthians 5:8).
The writer of Hebrews knows it as well, “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment” (Hebrews 9:27). If reincarnation is even an option man would have to die more than once.
In researching this response I found many Bible statements taken way out of context in order to prove the theory of reincarnation. One writer even suggested that the term “born again” was proof that reincarnation is taught in scripture. That’s blasphemy.
“Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world” (1 John 4:1). “. . . Because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness” (2 Thessalonians 2:10-12).
