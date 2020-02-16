On the surface, this question could be taken as argumentative. But may I say that this question is an abbreviated version of what was stated during a personal conversation that I had with a very sincere student of the Bible? The individual was kind, eloquent, transparent and left me with much to think about.
What makes my conclusions right? If we are all priests, why don’t we all arrive at the same conclusions when reading the Bible? Is my personal doctrine determined by some man who taught me something that I cling to and that pride refuses to allow to be shaken from me? The honest man or woman asking this question deserves an answer.
Religion demands “yes men.” Religion says, “Check your personal opinions at the door.” Man-made religious systems demand that you tow-the-line “or else”; the “else” being the loss of some perceived “privilege” up to and including heaven.
God, on the other hand, says, “You come to me with your eyes wide open” (Romans 10:17). Jesus said that true faith in God and Christianity has no secrets — certainly not to achieve some higher reward (John 18:20).
I have said this before, but you will not get to heaven by following me. You must follow Christ. If you are following me, you are only headed in the right direction so long as I am following Christ, but what if I detour? How long before you would recognize that I’m off the right path? The only way for you to know is to embrace Christ and His teaching for yourself. You must have a personal relationship with Christ for yourself. You must see God’s words and promises as your own. As Him giving them personally to you — because that’s exactly what He did!
Yes, God commands the church member to obey godly church leaders (Hebrews 13:17), but not into sin and not blindly. Paul said to follow him only as he followed Christ (1 Corinthians 11:1).
There is no doubt that man is influenced by man. But if the blind leads the blind then both are going to fall into the ditch and neither will be saved (Matthew 15:14; Luke 6:39).
Philip asked the Ethiopian eunuch if he could understand what he was reading in the Bible. The eunuch responded, “How can I, except some man should guide me?” (Acts 8:31) Because spiritual things are only understood by comparing it to spiritual truth (1 Corinthians 2:13), we must be guided by men who know the truth. The Spirit of God leads a lost man to salvation and a saved man into all truth (John 16:13).
The writer of Hebrews makes a very personal and singularly important statement: “. . . Be not slothful, but followers of them who through faith and patience inherit the promises” (Hebrews 6:12). Identifying truth requires hard work, honest discernment, the Word of God and faith.
Watch those who claim to follow God. They won’t be perfect, but they should be blameless. Are they driving you to obey them or encouraging you to follow Jesus?
