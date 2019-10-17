We have addressed this before, but the question comes over and over again. Many today shop for a church like they do a new car. Their goal is to find one that they fit into or that fits them. Their goal is to be happy — after all, doesn’t God want us to be happy? No, I say alienating some at this point, but our happiness is not the goal — especially when it comes to worshipping God.
Before man can truly worship God he must realize just how far from God he is. God calls that distance sin. It is only when man sees his sinfulness against the backdrop of God’s own death on the cross that “we love him, because He first loved us” (1 John 4:19).
The gospel message is not patriotic — it is not about America v. Iraq. The gospel transcends nationalities. It is for all people in every generation. It is also unchanging. Sin remains sin: lying, cheating, adultery, homosexuality, selfishness, anger, hatred and the list goes on. Church is about showing why man must be reconciled to God and how God did that. Church is about those same people learning how to be more like Christ and less like the world.
The message of the Gospel is seen throughout scripture. 1 John 2:2 says, “And he is the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the sins of the whole world.” That sums it up. The message of salvation is the absolute limitless significance of Jesus Christ. He is the way, the truth and the life and no one will get into heaven but by Him (John 14:6). A mature and healthy Christian is one who exemplifies that message to the lost and dying world around him.
Please do not misunderstand friend, but salvation is not about you and me. It is about Christ. The message of the Church is not to be baptism, divine healing, speaking in tongues, a second blessing or some special sanctification. Paul did not say, “Woe is unto me if I do not preach what Christ has done for me.” What Paul did say was, “Woe is unto me if I preach not the gospel.” And what is the gospel? This is the gospel, “Behold the lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world” (John 1:29).
Salvation will not come to any man who refuses to identify and forsake sin in his life. Every time Christ shared the grace and mercy of God it was always preceded by a candid and personal exposure of sin. Sin as God has defined it will only be forgiven by grace as God has defined it.
I believe it was A.W. Tozer who said, “A whole new generation of Christians has come up believing that it is possible to ‘accept’ Christ without forsaking the world.” Salvation without repentance is impossible. Friend, don’t be in that new generation. Eternity is at stake.
Do you have a question? You can contact Pastor MacDonald by writing to this paper or New Testament Baptist Church, 150 E. Trinity Acres, Safford, AZ 85546; e-mail: info@ntbcsafford.org.