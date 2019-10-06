SAFFORD — The Mark Dubbeld Family, of Moneta, Va., will be in concert at Real Life Community Church on Wed. Oct. 9, 2019, at 6 p.m.
The Dubbeld Family consists of mom Janene; dad Mark; and three children, Elena, 23, Channing, 18, and Britton, 15.
The Dubbeld Family is a full-time gospel music ministry, traveling the United States in their big bus. They are regularly featured at many larger venues, including the National Quartet Convention at Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Real Life Community Church is located at 106 S. 8th Ave. in Safford.