SAFFORD — The First Baptist Church of Safford is hosting Adam’s Road Piano to present “Journey Through the Gospel” Saturday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m.
Adam’s Road Piano combines an expression of praise and worship through instrumental piano music with recitation of God’s Word, to renew faith and enrich hearts with the wonder of God’s grace.
“Journey through the Gospel,” Adam’s Road Piano’s primary program, takes the listener through the Bible in spoken word and music. Starting in Genesis, the audience voyages through some highlights of the Bible, including the creation of the world, the fall of mankind, the life, death, and resurrection of Christ: the trek concluding with the blessed hope of Christ we have in Heaven as revealed in Revelation.
This program includes a combination of original Adam’s Road Piano repertoire and Hymn arrangements.
First Baptist Church of Safford is located at 1109 S. 7th Ave.