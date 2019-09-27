SAFFORD — The third annual public rosary, sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, will be prayed Saturday, Oct. 12, at 9 a.m. in front of Safford City Hall. Rosaries will be prayed on this date and time across the nation.
All are encouraged to join in prayer to the mother of the Savior, Mary, to intercede for people with her son, Jesus, for families, the church, the nation and the world.
All are welcome. Participants may bring their chairs to sit. For any additional information call Judith Warren at 928-428-0075.