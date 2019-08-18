SAFFORD — Sidewalk Sunday School will begin Aug. 28 and will run from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1020 S. 10th Ave.
All children ages 4 to 12 are invited to participate in this free program. The theme of “Detectives for Divinity” will teach children to find God everywhere every day.
The program consists of an after-school snack, Bible lesson, songs, crafts and games. Transportation to the Boys and Girls Club will be provided.
For more information call Jackie White at 928-701-2215.