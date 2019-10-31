SAFFORD — The Zoofari, free family fun fall festival, is Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Safford, 1109 S. 7th Ave.
The fair will feature a puppet show, bouncy house, face painting, cotton candy, photos and games.
