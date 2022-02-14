Purchase Access

As we enter the middle of February, winter sports are coming to an end in Safford.

The boys and girls basketball teams hosted the Palo Verde Magnet Titans on Feb. 11.

Safford’s boys lost to the Titans 71-59.

With the loss, Safford drops to 4-14 overall.

“We are building so if our future success can be traced to this season, then it is a success,” Safford coach Danny Smith said.

The girls defeated Palo Verde 53-35.

With the win, the girls finished 7-8 overall this season.

Up next for the Bulldogs are spring sports.

Golf travels to Willcox where it faces Benson, Pima and Willcox at Twin Lakes Golf Course on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The boys and girls tennis teams travel to Willcox to take on the Cowboys on Thursday, Feb. 24.

On Friday, Feb. 25, baseball hosts the Winslow Bulldogs.

The softball team hosts the Round Valley Elks on Feb. 25.

