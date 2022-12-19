SBDC offering QuickBooks class Dec 19, 2022 Dec 19, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Eastern Arizona Small Business Development Center will conduct a three-day workshop from Jan. 10 to 12 on how to use the online version of QuickBooks bookkeeping software.The SBDC said the workshop will explore the software "from beginning to end so that anyone, regardless of experience, learns all they need to know to successfully use the program."This workshop will take place each evening from 6 to 9 p.m. at EAC's Center for Business and Information Technology Building, Room 122, 615 N. Stadium Ave., Thatcher.The cost to attend the workshop is $149 per person, which includes a manual. The SBDC said the full value of the course is $549.Register at https://clients.azsbdc.net/workshop.aspx?ekey=30430001 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Workshop Software Development Center Craftwork Economics Arizona Thatcher Version Center For Business And Information Technology Building Load comments Most Popular Judge dismisses citation for Pima couple's closed gate Judge rejects suit challenging ballot signature verification Clifton native inducted into American Mining Hall of Fame Court to rule whether Lake's suit has merit Details scant for Tuesday morning shooting incident in Thatcher Memories of a dark Christmas in Clifton Morenci locomotive a historic treasure School lunch fee waiver expected to pay dividends Safford Light Parade dazzles once again Visitation suspended at prison in aftermath of fight