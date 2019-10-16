SAFFORD — Those treating cancer don’t have to travel far from home, thanks to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center’s Cancer Center specialty clinic.
The Cancer Center provides chemotherapy treatments, outpatient infusions, education and a resource center to provide patients with what to expect when cancer treatment begins.
The resource center is provided through a partnership with the American Cancer Society, which also provides computers with internet access to www.cancer.org and telephones to call the American Cancer Society’s 800-ACS-2345 number for more information about cancer, programs, assistance and referrals.
The American Cancer Society also provides programs, such as the Look Good . . . Feel Better program, in which a trained volunteer cosmetologist teaches women how to cope with skin changes and hair loss by using cosmetics and skin care products donated by the cosmetic industry.