Dear Santa,
What I want for crismas is a lot of books, toy cats, and lol dolls.
From,
Emma
Dear Santa,
for Christmas I would like a American girl doll and a LOL doll and a American girl doll house.
Love,
Lauren
Dear Santa,
I want JoJo toys, big JoJo bows, make-up, nail stuff, fuzzy socks, and tablet.
From,
Kylina
Dear Santa,
I want a Iphone and Legos and a RC, Pokemon.
From,
Kyson
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas is a new Modern Warfare, IPhone, and new arrows.
From,
Anonymous
Dear Santa,
I would like a camera. I will try to be good this year.
Love,
Lily
Dear Santa,
TV, Unicorn toy, Phone toy, dog toy, stickrs, bresses, coloring books, paint toys, mackup toy, colors crans, hats.
Love,
Hadley
Dear Santa,
I want . . . Toy horses, LOL dolls, Barbie’s, Pony’s.
Thank you,
Camilla
Dear Santa,
Rain deer, barbie, chocolate egg.
Love,
Ravyn
Dear Santa,
Iron Man, remote control car, reindeer toy.
From, Geno
Dear Santa,
Remote control car, scooter.
From,
Taycen
Dear Santa,
I want gam gorb and a souperman toy.
From,
Quinan
To Santa
can I have a LOL and a big LOL boc and a popice and a game to play at home
From Sabella
Dear Santa
I am Iyla and I am 2 years old and I would like a my little pony
Thank you. Iyla, Safford
Santa Claws
North Pole
• Hoverboard
• Slime ingredients
• I pad
• clothes
• shoes
• film for my camera
• jewlery
Name- Lindsey
Dear Santa
I hope you have a good christmas and mrs clas.
Love Angela
P.s. Tablet
Nutcrackar
And a jackinthe bax
To “Santa Clause”
Hi my name is Ezara and I have always loved Santa and miss clause what I want for Christmas is a laptop sincirly Ezara
To: Santa
From: Keeleigh
What i want for Christmas iss…
1. a new hoverboard charger
2. New rollerblades
3. my phone to be fixed
4. books
5. a new ipad
6. drawling supplies
7. more winter clothes
Dear Santa
Hoverboard, Xbox, Scooter, Techdeck
Love Drake
Dear Santa,
I want Christmas presents. I liked seeing you at Merry Main Street
Love, Ivy
Dear Santa
Games- stuffed animals-movies-cookingset-jewlary
Love, Alexish
Santa,
LOL set, Mermaid, Baby toy, Mermaid stickers, Elsa doll.
Preslei
Dear Santa
Doll-stuffed animals-cooksett
Love
Jacki
Dear Santa
I really want teething toys for Christmas
Love Oaklei
Santa,
LOL BOS, LOL HOWS, LOL Scoobr, LOL Biye, LOL ipad, LOL Bose, LOL Doss, LOL Jroleng, LOL rrt, Soocas.
Payton
Safford
Dear Santa
I Want ipad that I can watch TV on and I can put a lot of games on it.
Thank you for bringin me presents every year.
Eleanor
Safford
Dear Santa,
I want a surprise for christmas. I do not know what else but I will write you a letter when i find out,
Thank you
Emily
Thatcher
Dear Santa,
I was a good boy, I’m good at school where I play. I was nice to my friends and teachers and my family. So for Christmas I want a big boy robot please,
Azriel
Safford
Dear Santa,
I want an camera.
I want an American girl, dog! And an American girl doll school and an American girl doll house. I want an LOL doll I want matching clothes and pjamois. Dear Santa you don’t have to get me everything.
Reagan
Mesa
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents. I am thankful for you. I love you, Santa. What I want for Christmas is a toy mermaid, toy cat.
Love,
Lucy
Thatcher
Santa,
i want all wildes games in the world by santa
Zack
Pima
Dear Santa
I really want a LOL Surprise House. I been good.
Love Kasidy
Pima
Dear Santa
A helmet of the steelers, A helmet of the raiders, A football. That’s wat i want for Christmas
Michael
Safford
Dear Santa
U want a lego set and I tried to be good all year I hope I did good
From Spencer
Thatcher
Dear Santa
Can i have a house? And a toy reindeer? I love you so much! Have a merry Christmas
Love,
Shelby
Thatcher
Dear Santa
what I want for Christmas is an airpods and money
Samyah
Thatcher
Dear Santa
I love you
Love
Pima
Dear Santa Clause,
my name is Harley, I have 5 annoying siblings. I would like for you to give all of the kids who can’t afford presents please
Thank you
Dear Santa
I would like a cinderella toy please
Love Bella
Safford
Deer Santa
I wamt steef animil hipopomis and a jack-in-box
Love,
Charlotte
Safford
Dear Santa
Can I have a doll house take a slabele (sleighbell). Love Karley
Ho ho ho!!!
Thatcher
Dear Rudolf
I’ve been very good boy this year. I would like a new train for Christmas, please.
Love, Preston
Mesa
Dear Santa
I want for Christmas is a apple laptop and a poirad camera
Thank you!
Love, Darcy
Tucson
Dir Santa
Baby doll, Toy cat, LOL ochwLOL, Sum clothes
Victoria
Safford
Dear Santa,
It would be really cool if you brought me a Digital camera and some roekl (rocket) science stuff and macice kit set and some owl dirare books and that is it.
I know you can only bring me some but these are some idedes.
Love, Kaitlyn
Pima
Dear, Santa
How are you? I want lincoln logs for Christmas. Thank you Santa
Alli
Safford
Santa
I wish for a guitar pick and a LOL. I love Santa,
Thank you
You are the best!
Celine
Dear Santa
I love you, this year I would like to give and not get. Thank you!
Jessie
Safford
Dear Santa,
I hope that I am on the good list and hopefully my brother and sister are too. Well I don’t care what I get I just would like to see myself and my siblings are happy. Well hope you write back
Leticia age 10
Safford
Dear Santa
Mean giris tickets please
Love Keillee
Chandler
Dear Santa
LoL doll, Sparkling wings, 2 American girl doll, AG house
Love, Kaitlyn
Safford
Dear Santa,
How are you? I was hoping you would bring me a turtle this year. She can be sugar baby’s friend. I will take good care of her! Can you pet the reindeer for me? Love, Evelyn
Safford
Dear Santa,
I would like Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts School, and some fresh made cookies. You are a very Jolly and Happy Man. From, Gabby
Safford
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a bass clarinet for Christmas! Can’t wait for Christmas!
Love, Shandei, Morenci
Dear Santa,
I am so excited for presents. I want makup and iPad and Xbox and Ninetendo Switch and Slime.
From Nevaeh
Dear Santa,
I really want a Hooverboard, computer, guiane pig toys for real guiane pig and clothes.
Love, Rebecca, age 12
Dear Santa,
I want roping cow.
Love, Elle
Dear Santa,
This is what I want for Christmas.
Vanity, Toy reindeer, Cooking set that can cook real food, Make-up that can never run out, My own hair stuff, My own American flag
Jazlynn
Santa
For Christmas would you please give me Netendo Switch, Pokemon lets go Evee, Circus baby plush doll
Thank you, Santa Clause
Love, Natalie
Santa,
A Barbie, Rollerskates, The kit to make my four willer faster
From Alexa
Dear Santa,
I want a baby 101 Doll. I lost mine. I have good. I help my mom with dishes and laundry. I’m nice to my brothers when they are mean to me.
Alice
P.S. She is a farmer
Love, Grandma
Dear Santa,
I whant doll houose four my dolls, and I whant a phone to and I whatt my mom home. Life doll cloths
From Jionna
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like an Elf on the shelf and hatchimals. I love u
From Evie
Dear Santa,
My name is Julian. Thank you for everything you do.
I want Dora stuff and a tablet for Christmas this year, I’m really hopeing for them.
Thank you,
Always, Julian
Dear Santa,
My name is Jay. I love you, thank you for working hard for all of us every year. I would like to get a tablet for Christmas this year please and thank you.
Always, Jay
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good and I want the black Spider-man costume and can Timmy get a new fog machine please.
From Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I want a volleyball a skateboard and cowboy boots. A new computer a new phone/phonecase.
TB
Dear Santa,
I want PS4 games.
From Lane
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good boy this year. I would like a Surprize.
Love, Weston
Santa,
Ipad, Jordan 135 red, Air max black, Pocket knife, 22 gun
Adrian
Santa,
I really want a race car track for Christmas!
Love you, Santa
Rhyker
Dear Santa,
I would like doll, riding tree, stuffed donkey.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
I would love fuzzy sock but not to fuzzy make sure they are cinderella Blue and really warm. But not to warm so my feet don’t sweat, but I also don’t want my feet to freeze. When you wrap it put a big big BIG bow on it. Plz. Try not to get it wrong cuz I want it that way.
Rikki
Dear Santa,
I want toys and money. I have been good.
Asha
Dear Santa,
All I want is avocados and money. I have been a very good girl.
Ajanaye
Dear Santa,
I would like some thing But I’m not sure what LOL JK. I want a TV for my room and a morphe eyeshadow pale to. I would also like lula rou leggings, plz make sure you wrap it with a Big Box, glittery wrapping paper, and a giant Bow made of 100 dollar Bills, ow and also a lot of money to help my parents with Bills and any thing else they need money for.
Lindsey
Dear Santa,
I would like a 40” Roku Flat screen TV! Also, I would like Luluelemon legging size 12 (yoga pants)! And I would a morphe eyeshadow pallete! Please wrap it into a large box with glitter wrapping paper with gaint bow made of $100 bills! Thanks!
Felicity
Dear Santa,
I would like a flower, Frozen Ice Castle, all the frozen dolls. A horse you can comb hair. Thank you!
Adailee
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a whatch, cothes, a house roab, canves, panit, paint brushes. And that’s what I want for Christmas this year. I’m not gonna ask for to much this Christmas because I have stuff.
Amanda Rose
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a race car track for Christmas!
Taycen
Dear Santa,
I been a good girl this year. I want the set of books called “if you had.” I also want LOL dolls.
Love, Ellie
P.S. princess comfy clothes and babies
Dear Santa,
I am Zayden and I am 4 yrs. old. I would like a Ryan world toy.
Thank you
Dear Santa,
I want a jack-in-the-box, a robot, super hero named flash, and a snoopy in a box.
Thank you!
Love, Cael (age 4)
Dear Santa,
I would like a racecar track from you!
Merry Christmas
Love, Guinan
Dear Santa,
My name Mikayla. I’m writing you because I been good this year. I would like a make-up table.
Dear Santa,
I want a: Robot, marble run, toy slinky and a chemist kit.
From Owen
Dear Santa,
I would like a lot of Fortnite toys, Minecraft toys, and an Xbox one, 3 controllers for the Xbox, a fortnite game for Nintendo switch or Xbox.
Love, Nathaniel
To: Saint nick
What I want for Christmas two things one is my sister melody she suffered from surgery. She having fevers. She want cat. So mr. claus can you ask god to give melody power to get back up on her feet. The last one is for my family to be happy. My family has been torn apart. But now my family is getting back together.
Alex
Dear “Santa”,
What I want for Christmas is a pistol, chrom book, and basketball hoop. The reson why I want a chrombook is so I can do school work and check my grades. I want a basket ball hoop because, my favorite sport is basket ball and I need to practice my Free throws. The reson why I want a pistol is because, I want to make my dad happy it seems like if I don’t have a gun then he is not happy. The reson why I chose a pistol is because it reminds me of my grampa and I will keep it so when my grampa passes away it will remind me of him.
Megan
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a New bayblad set with two bays for me and my cousens. I also want a mini vacation for my mom so she can relax. I want these bayblayd’s because they are competitive. Getting her that present will make me happy and her to. With that bay present I can play with my cousen’s. I want my dad to have the same thing for my dad to have a mini vacation. This is what I want for Christmas.
Sawyer
Dear Santa,
I want a bunny for Christmas. I want to play with the bunny so it can Jump around and play. Because I’ve been good All year. It can sing the panda song forever. I want a girl friend for Christmas and a xbox and a lot of stuff for Christmas. And Santa thanks for all the stuff for Christmas. I really want all this stuff for Christmas.
Thank you Santa
Sammy
Dear Santa,
This year I wold like a vr, and a soccer and a ball and a dog and cats and toys, and a foot ball, and thank you Santa.
Eli
Dear Santa,
I want food and hotwheels and clothes and a house for my mom. I want a car and a dog and a cat. I want a basketball team and airpods. Iphone and apple watch. I want a mac book and ipod my name is Harley thank you.
Harley
Dear Santa,
This year I want an I phone II max pro. Then I want a dirt Bike. Then I want an airmac Book. Then I want an Apple tablet. Then I want a neckless with a cross on it. Then I want a Fast rc car. Then I want a gameing laptop. Then I want air pod pros. Then I want a ps4.
Thank you
Alex
Dear Santa,
I want BMX Bike and a hover board. I also want a RC car and a four wheeler. Thank you I have Been good.
Luke
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is to live with my Gandma. I want a iphone II pro. I want more makeup. I been nice this year. Thank you for bringing me presents every year.
Thank you,
Cheyenne
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is money for my quinceaera for the decorations. For Christmas I want a Magnet ball. You can make stuff with it. I want a scruff-a-Luvs. I like pink and blue scruff-a-Luvs.
Thank you,
Giselle
Dear Santa,
I want an iphone II x pro. I need something to run the minecraft update. I will get to play F.N.A.F world. I want a pc. I can play games. I want a playstation 4. I can use a playstation vr. I can play F.N.A.F vr. I can play gainbeast. I can play Little big planet 3. That is what I want for Christmas. Thank you.
Chris
Dear Santa,
I want is a huge olaf stuff animal. But can you tell the elfs I said hi plz. Reason why I choosed a huge olaf because olaf is my faviroute person in frozen the movie. Olaf is my fav because he is funny. That is what I want for Christmas. But I also want an iphone II but my mom said I am to yung. I wish I had it but I also want a chrom book but my mom wont let me. I also need new stuff for my dog Simba so you maybe can get me tuff of that. Thank you for the presants every year. This is what you can also get me.
Mianah
Dear Santa,
I want 7 peacon pies and better wifi so I don’t have to lag when my brother gets on it and 100,000 dollars to buy 2 more play station so we can play together. I want presents and socks and stuff I wouldn’t care what you give me because its cool to get everything I need pants the most so can you give me some pants.
Thank you,
Billy
Dear Santa,
The things I want for Christmas are beats and new shoes. I also would like a new phone. I want money to buy stuff. I want that stuff because it is boring. When I have that stuff it will be way funner.
Anthony
Dear Santa,
What I want this year is a phone. The reason I want a phone is because I have nothing to do over the weekend. But mostly it’s because so I can do tiktok. The second thing I want is a sewing machine. I had one before but it broke. It also comes with Pillow cases and stuff to stuff them with. That is what I would like for Christmas.
Jazzmine
Dear Santa,
All I want for Chrismas is a game controller, headset, and a phone. That is what I want for Chrismas. I want a headset so I can talk to my frends. I want a phone to play games on it. I want a game because they are fun. I play them on my ps4. But I play with frends that have the same games. And I talk to them and have fun. But that’s what I want for chrismas.
Thank you,
Jacob
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a computer. Because I will need one for school and so I can play my vidow gams and do my editing for my youtuob vidos. Also I can do my projets and whoch netfixs. I also whant air pods so I can not have to untangil whirs every day and so I can hook it up to my xbox, computer, phon.
Bella
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like the rose gold I-phone II. Also I want some Teal vans with checkered edges. I also wanna give to others.
Sharlene
Dear Santa,
This year I would like, a service Dog to help me with my anviety attacks.
Lily
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I whant a soccer ball so I can play soccer. Can I have a car so I can drive to school. Can I have a dirt bike for Christmas. These are all of the things I want for Christmas.
Thank you,
Nathaniel
Dear Santa,
What I want for chrismas is a new headset and controller because mine is broken. Also, I want the iphone x because I want to up grade my iphone into a better phone. Also, I want a pair of airpods so I can listen to music and it is Blue tooth. And a apple watch so I can just look at my wrist to see what time it is. Also, I want a black BMX bike so I can do willes down the side walk. I also want a raze blanket a soft one so I can stay cozy and warm. I also want balenciage they look like socks. Also, I want a Mac Book Pro so I can play on it and I want a Bag of candy.
Thank you,
Joe
Santa
This is what I want for Christmas I want a phone and nikes Air Jordan Air Forece 1 low tops mall and some expensive Jewerly and we expensive can shill and for my family we could open our presents so we can wear them.
Jeremiah
Santa
What I would like for xmas. I would like a unicorn. I want a unicorn to ride around and a new four wheeler and a really big flat screen TV. I would also like a dragon and a dirtbike. And a Iphone II pro. And a trampoline for in my back yard. As you can see that what I want for xmas.
David
To Santa
I want a drawing board. I want my xbox fixed and xbox gift cards. I want a lot of Pokemon cards and a gurl (a music frog) and I want a vr headset with two controllers.
Tim
Dear Santa
Can I have Bacon for Christmas? Lots of Bacon also can I have VBucks for fortnight. As well as RoBlux to. I love most of my items. Can I Pls have them Santa.
Randall
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want 1000000000000$. A PS4 Gift card. A grill. A tattoo and a beat box machine. I also want a soda machine. A basketball. And a box 1000000 boxes of faygo. Also a girlfriend. Mexican candy. And a Chucky doll. I also want puppeys. A caralina reaper pepper.
Jacob
Santa
Toys, Elsa Queen of snow, horse to ride, Barbie to play with, Baby to take care, Big Truck to Drive around, Severall Toys
Jaiden