Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is only two things. I want it to snow and I want the homeless people to get shelter and get food. And I want people to have a great Christmas.
Love,
Payten
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a Nintendo switch with the games Luigis Manton 3, Zelda links awakinging, super smash bros ultiment, and super Mario maker 2.
Love,
Rockwell
Dear Santa,
What I want for chrismas is a gift card 5-10 dalers, a game for a wii, a game for a x box, and a lump of coul thanks.
Love,
Chase
Dear Santa,
How are you doing up their in the cold. I watch a movie about you, all I want for christms is a new bike make sher it is a good one.
Love,
Kase
Dear Santa,
I would like gor you to bring me a I phone II pro max, and a Nentendo light. And that whud be Delightful. Thany you.
Love,
Jaxson
Dear Santa,
Hi, for Chrismas this year I want a hoverberd, that is gray. And a basket ball and a hoop for Chrismas. That is all I want for chrismas.
Love,
Waldo
Dear Santa,
I really hope I’m on the good list. Because I really want gymnastics bar. To be honet I only want like 7 things. Anyway how is Lorin and Ezaza doing are they on the good list.
Love,
Kamden
Dear Santa,
I am so excited for Christmas! I saw that you sent us an elf We haven’t named it yet we are still deciding. I am really trying to be good as I can. I don’t know what I want for Christmas, but every year I deside that you should surprise me on Christmas morning. We will send you some cookies and milk. We are going to be on a cruise! Well, Merry Christmas!
Love,
Vanessa
Dear Santa,
This is a very important letter for you. One thing I want for Christmas is a dip acrilice kit. I have wanted that for a long time. My mom said that she will talk to you about it. Our elf is so amazing he, we don’t have a new for him, hid right be hinght me to day. I hope you can get all of the presents to the kids. I belive in you.
Love,
Brinlee
Dear Santa,
Thank you for letting us borrow your elf. I would like an alexa, a planet projector, a loft bed, and an electric scooter. These are the 4 things I would want more than anything in the world. I love Christmas.
Love,
Tessi
Dear Santa,
It is a pleasure to talk to you. I was wondering how many elves do you have, and did you really eat all of your reindeer. This is what I would like for Christmas a lighter, a belt buckle, a pocket knife, and an electric skateboard. This Christmas when you go to give presents to Clancy house I will be in Mexico.
Love,
Clancy
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a new xbox and a xbox contour. I also would like is a phone, laptop, and a new t.v. There is not much that I want, because Christmas is not about presents or toys it’s about famly. I want my whole famly to be here for Christmas. Also what do you do in the summer.
Love,
Brenden
Dear Santa,
I don’t want many things for Christmas. The main things I would life for Christmas is a hover board. I would also like a hamster. Those things would be just fine.
Love,
Kylee
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a puppy that will be little forever. What kind of puppy I want is a german seperd that has it ears up cause they are so cute and fluffy. And what athere stuff I want is bff stuff for me and my best friend kami. That is all I want for Christmas this year santa,
Love,
Ezara
Dear Santa,
I have an ELF on the SHELF it’s a boy his name is ROCKY. I want for Christmas is a Hoverboard the color is galaxy it is realy cool. I’v been a good boy. I used to be bad however I was more little because I couldn’t control my isues but I’m older so im good now but im doing good!
Love,
Gunner
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a whole set of nerf guns, a legendary spy set, and a RZR remote control car.
Love,
Benjamin
Dear Santa,
My name is lorin I’ve been pretty good this year what I want are vans, and a gel nel kit, all I really want are school clothes.
Love,
Lorin
Dear Santa,
I don’t want a lot for Christmas. I only want a iphone and dirtbike gear. One reason I want a phone is so when we have an emergency or something like that I can call someone to come help. One reason I want dirtbike gear is if I crash I won’t get hurt and I could call my mom or dad with the phone. I mostly want my family to be Happy!
Love,
Rigdon
Dear Santa,
Hi santa. For this Christmas, I want a nerf gun that shoots out tolot paper woods. I thinck our elf’s name should be buddy because he looks happy like the elf from the movie, ELF.
Love,
Anna
Dear Santa,
I’m going to tell you what I want for Christmas. What I want is a camra. Not the one were you take a picture and the picture comes out. And I wanted to say thank you for the elve. We still don’t know what to name him. We are still figuring it out.
Love,
Allie
Dear Santa,
I want a RC car for Christmas. How is it like at the north pole. How is Mrs. Claus doing tell her I said hi.
Love,
Christopher
Dear Santa,
I want a basketball hoop for Christmas because I like basketball. Next I want a thred wallet so I can keep my monet in it.
Love,
Jux
Dear Santa,
For Christmas can I have a hoverboard to ride around the house. Can I have a Xbox 1S so I can play online with friends. Also, can I have a basketball video game maden 2019 and some other games. Lastly, can I have a virtrul realality game to play in the house. That’s all I want for Christmas.
Love,
Kash
Dear Santa,
This is Logan. I wanted to say hi and I hop you get my letter and if you get the letters that we are giving to you. Have a jolly Christmas.
Love,
Logan
Dear Santa,
My name is Arisia I have been a very good girl this year all I want for Christmas is my brother from the airforce. The next thing I want for Christmas is a phone with a clear case and white pop socit. The last thing I want is black vans and white and black checkerd vans.
Sincerely,
Arisia
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I wanted to write you a letter and it came. I wanted to tell you that my brother picked up our elf, and threw her on the ground. She was sick for a few days. And She broke her arm, so she has a cast on. And thank you for the presents that you get us every year.
Sincerely,
Ruby
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I’d say I have been pretty good. I want to ask about my Elf Emily she is acting weird this year she taks two days to move to a different spot. I thoght is she getting old but weve only had her for 4 years or is she to tired when she get back from the North Pole but let’s say about five present that I really want are I phone, 20$, cloths-anything, new baskectball, 5 for me and family to have a good Christmas.
Sinerely,
Rihanna
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
This year I only want a instantanion camera because I always wanted one. Iam so excited for Christmas for me it’s the best year ever! We do have in Elf in our classroom and we named it pepper mint she does need to work on her writeing, and her tapeing. I really don’t need that much toys for Christmas you can bring me what ever you want because I really don’t now what I want. Merry Christmas Santa.
Sincerely,
Melaney
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
I no that I’v not been The best, But all I’m asking for a huver bord, a nerf gun, and slipon vlack vans, and crome book, and if you have time scripcher bag and the thing I riley want is a dirt bike.
Sincerely,
Travis
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a pugle, 50pack of hotwheels, stress ball, a play mobile ambulance, X box I 360 with gta IV, a teal Hoverboard, and for my sister to not foght with me.
Sincerely,
Dylan
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. If I could have a Fox Stuffy, toy cars, a big horse toy, and a lot of other things. But I hope our elf Peppermint comes back! Can I please play with all the animal toys? So please can you get my mom a kitten? She likes 3 and can you get my family anything they want?
Sincerely,
Lapis
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a good year. Even though you are super busy, I want Rollerblads and vans.
You friend,
Jay
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
I don’t really know what I want for Christmas, but the only thing I could think of is a wreck this journal. Which I am sure my parents already got me, but my mom and dad won’t let me get neither of those. Merry Christmas.
Sincerely,
Mallory
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
There are 2 things I want this year. The first thig I want is a mini razer. The last thing is to see my papa Chris. He passed away last year, and I really miss him. Any way that’s all I want this year.
Sincerely,
Mason
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I really want a moped and a art set. But how are you doing? I bet you will have a lot of letters. Also I really would like a new bike, and a light up coloring tablet. Also I want any present that I could give to someone that doesn’t get any Christmas.
Sincerely,
Mikelle
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I have been a good girl. I just want to let you know what wan’t for Christmas. I wan’t a mountain bike, a fitbit, kinetic sand, and a rubber band bracelet making set. That’s all I want.
Sincerely,
Jocelyn
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
I have been super GOOD this year. You don’t haves to give me all these things. I want a bike, a Iphone II, a chrome book, money, and last but not least a special preasnt.
Sincerely,
Carli
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
This year I don’t want much, but I do really want some cash because I don’t have much cash. That is not all I want, that is just one thing that I want for Christmas. Christmas is my favorite holiday because it makes me happy and everybody is nice and cheerful! I love Christmas, and I get to spend more time with my family! I hope everybody has a great Christmas! Merry Christmas Santa!
Sincerely,
Blake
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
How is your day? My day is great because Christmas is my favorite holiday. The reason why Christmas is my favorite holiday is that you play with snow also we don’t go to school that long. This is what I want for Christmas. I want a Madd NFL 19 or 20, a new remote for a PS4, dirt bike a 110 and I want it to be a Yamaha, A Iphone II please and a new Hover board to. New shoes like addies shoe size 4 ½. New riding cloths and a new helment.
Sincerely,
Kaiden
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
My name is Jordyn. Christmas is my favorite holiday. I have 2 brothes Kaden and Brenon. I have a mom and a dad. I have cat as well her name is Mea. I want for Christmas is a bass guitar.
Sincerely,
Jordyn
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
This is what I want. I want airpods, A Iphone II pro All white gucci shoes. White Hollister sweter. Nike socks.Geen’s and Jogers. Hollister shert’s, gucci backpack, Gucci watch. Gucci flipflops. Hollister shorts. A gold chane.
Sincerely
Ryker
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am well. This year I’ve heve been good, Can I please have Pokemon cards. Can I have Hot wheels. Baceball geer, A bat, a glove, baceballs, A helmet and bating gloves. The knew wireless airpods. And that will be all.
Sincerely,
Gabriel
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
How do you make it across the hole world in one day? Do you put something on your raindeers to make them fly? For Christmas I want a computer, a new controller for my xbox, an Iphone II.
Sincerely,
Phoenix
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
This year I have been trying my best to be good. Hopefully, Peperment said to you that I have been pretty good I the class room. Can I please have these few things for Christmas. The fist thing I would like is a tablet. The second thing I would like is a big enormas stift animal. The therd thing I would like for Christmas is a Mowi stuft animal.
Sincerel,
Zoey
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
This is Isaiah and for Christmas I want a mini dirt bike so when me and my Grandpa go ride then me and him don’t take turns. And another thing that I wan’t for is a Gta Game and brand new xbox So when I get board I can play on it. And the third is a bee bee Gun and so when I go hunt I can get my bee bee Gun and shoot the dove. Last I wan’t a skateboard so when I brake my bike I can rite on it.
Sincerely,
Isaiah
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
I think I have been good this year, do you? Well all I want is something impossible so, I want a lava lamp, Dinosaur King lego set and a snow globe. Oh and tell our class elf peppermint to stay here. I’m pretty sure that’s it.
Sincerely,
Samuel
TES 4th grade
Dear Santa,
I want a Hoverboard, a scooter, an RC Car, and a watch.
From,
Sylier
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control car, scooter, and a remote control bike.
From,
Teagan
Dear Santa,
I want an RC Car, Dirt Bike, and some Barbells.
From,
Jayce
Dear Santa,
Can I have a toy and some makeup. 545
From,
Jazmine
Dear Santa,
I’ve been somewhat good this year. I hope you’re doing well. Below is a list of items I would like:
PS4
PS4 games
Bike
Clothes
PS Plus
It’s a large list. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Thank you,
Garrett
Dear Santa,
I want a table for Christmas.
From,
Jessinda
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Annisty I love how you make toys in your toy factory I also love how you go to our houses to give them to us! I want for Christmas LOL dolls, 5 surprises, and mini free!
Sincerely,
Annisty
Dear Santa,
I want a Anna and Elsa Castle and a bracelet kit. And a car kit. And a camera a real one.
Thank you,
Elina
Dare Santa,
I want some dog toys for my dog and some books and cheer stuff.
Love,
Maci
Dear Santa,
I would love a camera. I love you.
From,
Allie
Dear Mr. Clause,
I want a tablet & a unicorn scooter for Christmas.
From,
Karizma