Football

Thatcher 55, Safford 0

Morenci 33, Pima 19

State playoffs begin Friday, Nov. 5. 

Thatcher (7-3) takes on Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (8-2) at Pusch Ridge.

Safford (6-4) takes on Valley Christian (9-1) at Valley Christian.

Pima (6-3) takes on Scottsdale Prep (8-1) at home.

Morenci (8-2) takes on Alchesay (5-2) at home.

Volleyball

Safford (7-10)

Thatcher 3, Safford 0

Pusch Ridge 3, Safford 1

Thatcher (17-1)

Thatcher 3, Globe 0

Thatcher 3, Safford 0

Thatcher 3, Florence 0

Pima (13-4)

Pima 3, Tombstone 1

Readers Survey

As our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier

Pima 3, Benson 0

Fort Thomas (16-1)

Fort Thomas 3, Valley Union 1

Fort Thomas 3, Patagonia Union 0

Duncan (7-7)

Duncan 3, Superior 0

Duncan 3, Patagonia Union 0

Duncan 3, ASBD 0

Morenci (12-3)

Morenci 3 Miami 1

Morenci 3, Benson 0

Morenci 3, Bisbee 0

State playoffs begin Tuesday, Nov. 2

Thatcher and Pima have automatically qualified. Brackets will be revealed Nov. 3

Fort Thomas scheduled to take on Desert Christian (11-4) at Coronado High School, Nov. 5.

Safford scheduled to take on Tuba City (12-5) Nov. 2 in a play-in game in Tuba City.

Morenci scheduled to take on Benson (11-8) Nov. 2 in a play-in game in Morenci.

Tags

Load comments