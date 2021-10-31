AIA Roundup Oct 31, 2021 Oct 31, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FootballThatcher 55, Safford 0Morenci 33, Pima 19State playoffs begin Friday, Nov. 5. Thatcher (7-3) takes on Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (8-2) at Pusch Ridge.Safford (6-4) takes on Valley Christian (9-1) at Valley Christian.Pima (6-3) takes on Scottsdale Prep (8-1) at home.Morenci (8-2) takes on Alchesay (5-2) at home.VolleyballSafford (7-10)Thatcher 3, Safford 0Pusch Ridge 3, Safford 1Thatcher (17-1)Thatcher 3, Globe 0Thatcher 3, Safford 0Thatcher 3, Florence 0Pima (13-4)Pima 3, Tombstone 1 Readers SurveyAs our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier Click Here Pima 3, Benson 0Fort Thomas (16-1)Fort Thomas 3, Valley Union 1Fort Thomas 3, Patagonia Union 0Duncan (7-7)Duncan 3, Superior 0Duncan 3, Patagonia Union 0Duncan 3, ASBD 0Morenci (12-3)Morenci 3 Miami 1Morenci 3, Benson 0Morenci 3, Bisbee 0State playoffs begin Tuesday, Nov. 2Thatcher and Pima have automatically qualified. Brackets will be revealed Nov. 3Fort Thomas scheduled to take on Desert Christian (11-4) at Coronado High School, Nov. 5.Safford scheduled to take on Tuba City (12-5) Nov. 2 in a play-in game in Tuba City.Morenci scheduled to take on Benson (11-8) Nov. 2 in a play-in game in Morenci. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thatcher Pima Sport School Work Morenci Playoff Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Coronado High School Desert Safford Tuba City Load comments Most Popular Happy Halloween! Thatcher dominates Safford, hands them 55-0 loss Graham County resident loses home in early morning fire Rep. Becky Nutt leaving office Nov. 1 Homecoming Breakfast is served In My View: Saving rural Arizona voting power EAC's Kay inducted into Hall of Fame Gloria Ann Sigala Greenlee County joins Southeast Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce