Baseball

Safford 8, Morenci, 4

Desert Christian 25, Fort Thomas 0

Morenci 6, St. Johns 5

Thatcher 10, Coolidge 0

Willcox 11, Thatcher 6

Thatcher 16, Coolidge, 5

Ray 12, Morenci 6

Miami 4, Pima 0

Willcox 12, Pima 2

Duncan 11, Patagonia 8

Mogollon 17, Duncan 7

Softball

Mogollon 42, Duncan 22

Pima 18, Duncan 7

Morenci 17, Safford 5

Round Valley 7, Safford 5

Safford 18, Palo Verde 0

Safford 24, Palo Verde 0

Morenci 11, St. Johns 1

Morenci 20, Ray 3

Morenci 17, Safford 5

Desert Christian 21, Fort Thomas 19

Hayden 39, Fort Thomas 5

Willcox 15, Pima 2

Pima 4, Miami 3

Pima 18, Duncan 7

Thatcher 7, Coolidge 6

Willcox 17, Thatcher 7

Tennis

Boys

Morenci 5, Duncan 4

Morenci 5, Miami 4

Pima 6, Benson 3

Thatcher 9, Safford 0

Thatcher 9, Gilbert Classic 0

#3 Thatcher, State Tournament vs # 14 Rancho Solano Prep, at Thatcher High School April 28, 3 pm..

#16. Safford, State Tournament vs. #1 Phoenix Country Day. April 28, 3 pm.

Girls

Morenci 9, Duncan 0

Miami 5, Morenci 4

Benson 9, Pima 0

Thatcher 9, Safford 0

Thatcher 8, Gilbert Classical 1

#2 Thatcher, State Tournament vs # 15 Northwest Christian at Thatcher High School, April 27. 3 pm.

