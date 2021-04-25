Baseball
Safford 8, Morenci, 4
Desert Christian 25, Fort Thomas 0
Morenci 6, St. Johns 5
Thatcher 10, Coolidge 0
Willcox 11, Thatcher 6
Thatcher 16, Coolidge, 5
Ray 12, Morenci 6
Miami 4, Pima 0
Willcox 12, Pima 2
Duncan 11, Patagonia 8
Mogollon 17, Duncan 7
Softball
Mogollon 42, Duncan 22
Pima 18, Duncan 7
Morenci 17, Safford 5
Round Valley 7, Safford 5
Safford 18, Palo Verde 0
Safford 24, Palo Verde 0
Morenci 11, St. Johns 1
Morenci 20, Ray 3
Morenci 17, Safford 5
Desert Christian 21, Fort Thomas 19
Hayden 39, Fort Thomas 5
Willcox 15, Pima 2
Pima 4, Miami 3
Pima 18, Duncan 7
Thatcher 7, Coolidge 6
Willcox 17, Thatcher 7
Tennis
Boys
Morenci 5, Duncan 4
Morenci 5, Miami 4
Pima 6, Benson 3
Thatcher 9, Safford 0
Thatcher 9, Gilbert Classic 0
#3 Thatcher, State Tournament vs # 14 Rancho Solano Prep, at Thatcher High School April 28, 3 pm..
#16. Safford, State Tournament vs. #1 Phoenix Country Day. April 28, 3 pm.
Girls
Morenci 9, Duncan 0
Miami 5, Morenci 4
Benson 9, Pima 0
Thatcher 9, Safford 0
Thatcher 8, Gilbert Classical 1
#2 Thatcher, State Tournament vs # 15 Northwest Christian at Thatcher High School, April 27. 3 pm.