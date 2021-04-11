Baseball
St. David, 12, Duncan 0
Duncan 14, Round Valley 10
Duncan 27, NFL Yet HS 5
Patagonia Union 23, Fort Thomas 3
Desert Christian, 32 Fort Thomas 1
Morenci 15, Willcox 14
Morenci 18, Pima 2
Safford 11, Morenci 4
Miami 23, Pima 1
Empire 14, Safford 6
Empire 4, Safford 3
St. David 7, Thatcher 6
Softball
St. David 20, Duncan 5
Round Valley 32, Duncan 0
Duncan 26, NFL Yet HS 4
Duncan 25, NFL Yet HS 8
Pima 21, Fort Thomas 6
Desert Christian 16, Fort Thomas 6
Morenci 8, Willcox 4
Morenci 12, Pima 0
Safford 12, Morenci 7
Miami 21, Pima 18
Empire 12, Safford 2
Empire 4, Safford 2
Thatcher 13, St. David 3
Thatcher 15, American Leadership Academy 14
Boys Tennis
Willcox 9, Duncan 0
Pima 8, Duncan 1
Miami 6, Morenci 3
Thatcher 9, Morenci 0
Safford 6, Pima 3
Pima 8, Miami 1
Thatcher 6, Willcox 3
Thatcher 8, Chandler Prep 1
Safford 5, Benson 4
Willcox 8, Safford 1
Girls Tennis
Pima 8, Duncan 1
Willcox 7, Duncan 2
Miami 5, Morenci 4
Thatcher 9, Morenci 0
Safford 5, Pima 4
Pima 6, Miami 3
Benson 6, Safford 3
Willcox 6, Safford 3
Thatcher 9, Willcox 0
Thatcher 7, Chandler Prep 2