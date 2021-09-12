AIA Sports Roundup Sep 12, 2021 Sep 12, 2021 Updated 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Safford footballSafford 26, Empire 6Safford volleyballSafford 3, Catalina 0Thatcher 3, Safford 0 Thatcher footballThatcher 14, Pima 0Thatcher volleyballThatcher 3, Safford 0 Pima footballThatcher 0, Thatcher 14Pima volleyballPima 3, St. David 0 Readers SurveyAs our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier Click Here Fort Thomas footballFort Thomas 24, Baboquivari 24Fort Thomas volleyballPlaying Pima Sept. 14 Duncan footballDuncan 6, St. David 60Duncan volleyballMorenci Invitational n/a Morenci footballMorenci 50, Globe 0Morenci volleyballMorenci Invitational n/a Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Volleyball Football Morenci Invitational Highway Thatcher Safford Pima Duncan Load comments Most Popular Memo about law enforcement investigations causing questions Former employee files federal lawsuit against Greenlee County SHS Class of 2006 hosting reunion/fundraiser Farmers and ranchers may love the rain, but so do creepy crawlies Thatcher Eagles now 3-0 with win against Pima Roughriders Daniel Rios Safford man accused of sexually abusing child over four years Wildkats thrashed 60-6 by St. David Earnest (Ernie) P. Maldonado Twenty years later