aia.png
safford.png

Safford football

Safford 26, Empire 6

Safford volleyball

Safford 3, Catalina 0

Thatcher 3, Safford 0

thatcher.png

Thatcher football

Thatcher 14, Pima 0

Thatcher volleyball

Thatcher 3, Safford 0

pima.png

Pima football

Thatcher 0, Thatcher 14

Pima volleyball

Pima 3, St. David 0

Readers Survey

As our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier

fort thomas.png

Fort Thomas football

Fort Thomas 24, Baboquivari 24

Fort Thomas volleyball

Playing Pima Sept. 14

duncan.png

Duncan football

Duncan 6, St. David 60

Duncan volleyball

Morenci Invitational n/a

morenci.png

Morenci football

Morenci 50, Globe 0

Morenci volleyball

Morenci Invitational n/a

Tags

Load comments