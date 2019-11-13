SAFFORD — Fifty years ago this month, the Safford Bulldogs went undefeated to win the AA state football championship, the first of two undefeated state championship teams in three years.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association is honoring the Safford’s 1969 State football championship team on Nov. 29, 2019, during this year’s 3A championship game.
Admission for any player from the 1969 championship team — and a guest — is free. Players are asked to be at Campo Verde High School, 3870 S. Quartz St. in Gilbert, by 6 p.m.
Twelve members of the team — including head coach thus far have committed to attend the ceremony, while 17 members of the team are deceased.
Those interested in attending, or have questions, should contact coach John Bonefas at jbonefas1@gmail.com or text 928 965 7065.